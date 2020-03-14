Trish Regan’s Fox Show Put 'On Hiatus,' Days After Off-The-Rails Coronavirus Rant

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery’s “Kennedy” show will also go “on hiatus” as the network announced it will now deploy “all resources from both shows for staffing needs during critical market hours,” reported multiple outlets.

Long-form programming will fill the slots “for the foreseeable future,” Fox Business said in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Regan confirmed the news on Twitter, saying she fully supported the decision:

I want to let everyone know that Trish Regan Primetime is now on hiatus. FBN has taken prudent steps to limit staffing levels and is prioritizing its coverage during market hours. I fully support this decision — we all must to do our part to keep our colleagues safe. #TrishRegan — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) March 14, 2020

The timing of the announcement raised eyebrows on social media, however, following Regan’s widely criticized Monday night rant in which she claimed the coronavirus outbreak was just “another attempt” by Democrats “to impeach” President Donald Trump.

March 9: on her @FoxNews show, Trish Regan rants about the “Coronavirus impeachment scam.”



March 13: Trish Regan's show is placed on hiatus so that @FoxNews can devote more time to Coronavirus coverage.



If Fox wants to do their viewers a real service they'll make it permanent. https://t.co/BpOWqw3Unj — Dana Nuccitelli (@dana1981) March 14, 2020

They’re pretending it’s about Fox News being responsible instead of owning up to damage that Regan has caused.



That is because if they acknowledge that, almost every Fox host would need to go on “hiatus.” https://t.co/yHPMUAdWfJ — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) March 14, 2020

But I thought I heard this week that the coronavirus was a plot against Trump, and certainly not a real threat. Now where could I have heard that? https://t.co/DdIkFUYZUE — John Aravo🐍is 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) March 14, 2020

The damage is already done, think of all the viewers who will get sick because they don’t take covid-19 seriously. https://t.co/QmTLZaJkA8 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 14, 2020

The “Trish Regan Primetime” host claimed Monday that Democrats were blaming Trump “and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world” and accused them of trying to “create mass hysteria” to “stop our economy dead in its tracks.”

Check out the clip here:

We’ve reached a tipping point. The chorus of hate being leveled at #PresidentTrump is nearing a crescendo as #Dems blame him—and only him—for #coronavirus - a #virus that originated halfway around the world! This is yet another attempt to #impeach THE PRESIDENT. #TrishRegan pic.twitter.com/nU3P4zcONA — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) March 10, 2020

Since Regan’s comments, Trump has declared a national emergency to tackle the spread of the virus. So far, it has sickened more than 145,000 people worldwide and killed more than 5,400.