Trish Regan’s Fox Show Put 'On Hiatus,' Days After Off-The-Rails Coronavirus Rant

Trish Regan’s prime time show on Fox Business has been taken off the air “until further notice,” the network announced Friday, just days after the anchor engaged in an off-the-rails rant about the coronavirus pandemic.
Lisa Kennedy Montgomery’s “Kennedy” show will also go “on hiatus” as the network announced it will now deploy “all resources from both shows for staffing needs during critical market hours,” reported multiple outlets.
Long-form programming will fill the slots “for the foreseeable future,” Fox Business said in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.
Regan confirmed the news on Twitter, saying she fully supported the decision:
The timing of the announcement raised eyebrows on social media, however, following Regan’s widely criticized Monday night rant in which she claimed the coronavirus outbreak was just “another attempt” by Democrats “to impeach” President Donald Trump.
The “Trish Regan Primetime” host claimed Monday that Democrats were blaming Trump “and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world” and accused them of trying to “create mass hysteria” to “stop our economy dead in its tracks.”
Check out the clip here:
Since Regan’s comments, Trump has declared a national emergency to tackle the spread of the virus. So far, it has sickened more than 145,000 people worldwide and killed more than 5,400.