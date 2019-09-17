Trump To Block California From Setting Its Own Car Pollution Standards: Report

President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to announce Wednesday that it will revoke California’s legal authority to set its own auto emissions standards, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

The state has been in an ongoing legal fight with the Trump administration for the last year over its right to that waiver, which has major influence on the manufacturing of all cars sold in the U.S.

The revocation has long been expected as part of Trump’s effort to roll back former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which mandates that automakers double the fuel economy of all new cars and light trucks. However, sources familiar with the decision told the Times that this is the only confirmed change as Trump’s policymakers have struggled to find legal and scientific justification for the full overhaul.

The federal government has sanctioned California’s waiver for decades, and 13 other states also follow California’s car pollution standards. In June, Canada ended two decades of aligning itself with U.S. fuel standards and signed on to California’s rules.

