Three GOP primary challengers to President Donald Trump have penned a blistering op-ed that takes aim at the Republican parties of states who have nixed their nominating contests for the 2020 election.

“What does this say about the Republican Party?” asked former Reps. Mark Sanford (S.C.) and Joe Walsh (Ill.) and former Gov. William Weld (Mass.) in their joint piece that was published by The Washington Post on Friday.

“If a party stands for nothing but reelection, it indeed stands for nothing,” they claimed. “Our next nominee must compete in the marketplace of ideas, values and leadership. Each of us believes we can best lead the party. So does the incumbent. Let us each take our case to the public.”

The GOP parties of Arizona, Kansas, Nevada and South Carolina have all canceled their contests, citing financial reasons. It means their delegates will pledge to Trump.

The trio claimed it would be “a critical mistake” to allow Democrats to dominate the political conversation during the primary and caucus season.

“The saying ‘may the best man win’ is a quintessential value that the Republican Party must honor if we are to command the respect of the American people,” they wrote. “Cowards run from fights. Warriors stand and fight for what they believe. The United States respects warriors. Only the weak fear competition.”