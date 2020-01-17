President Donald Trump welcomed the Louisiana State University football team, the 2019 college national champions, to the White House Friday with several wisecracks about his impeachment trial.

During the ceremony, Trump invited the team to the Oval Office to see the Resolute desk, where he said “a lot of presidents, some good, some not so good” have worked.

“But you’ve got a good one now, even though they are trying to impeach the son of a bitch,” Trump said to laughs from his audience, which included several members of Congress.

He went on to tout the economy and the military.

“We took out those terrorists like, like your football team would’ve taken out those terrorists, right?” Trump said.

The ceremony was not without praise for the team and its leaders. Trump predicted quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, widely expected to be the first pick in the NFL’s April draft, is “going to be so rich.” And he praised head coach Ed Orgeron.

“If I was casting a movie, I told them today, that’s my football coach,” Trump said of the Orgeron, noted for his deep, gravelly voice. “There’s nobody that can play the role better.”

The LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers on Monday in New Orleans, giving the school its fourth football national title. Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, attended the game.