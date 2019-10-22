Lindsey Graham Defends Trump's 'Lynching' Tweet: 'It's Not Just Racial'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) came to President Donald Trump’s defense on Tuesday after Trump compared the House impeachment inquiry to “a lynching,” a term that is associated with a common form of white terrorism in the South during the Jim Crow era that is responsible for the death of thousands of Black Americans, according to the NAACP.

“The story here is not the word, it’s the conduct of the Democrats in the House,” Graham told reporters on Tuesday, criticizing the lower chamber for its closed-door impeachment inquiry. “If the Republicans were doing this, you’d be OK with calling it a political lynching because that’s literally what it is.”

Graham insisted lynching is “not just racial,” chastising reporters who noted the racial connotations associated with the term.

“I’m from South Carolina; I understand it very well. Mob rule is what lynching is all about. I didn’t say they were lynching the president literally,” he added.

Earlier Tuesday, however, Graham had told reporters: “This is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American.”