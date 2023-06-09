Twitter users are giving Donald Trump crap after a photo of a Mar-a-Lago toilet appeared in the indictment that was unsealed on Friday afternoon.
The photo in question shows a bunch of documents in what the indictment describes as a bathroom and shower in the Florida estate’s Lake Room. The documents were allegedly moved to the toilet in April 2021 at the request of the former president.
The fact that a former leader of the free world might put possibly classified documents next to a toilet inspired many Twitter users to dump on Trump.
This isn’t the first time a Trump toilet has figured into a classified documents scandal.
Last August, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted photos showing ripped up papers bearing what looks like Trump’s distinctive handwriting. These appeared to support allegations that the former president ripped up documents and flushed papers down White House toilets while in office.