Tucker Carlson's Remaining Advertisers Targeted In New Call For Boycott

According to clips uncovered by Media Matters for America, Carlson can be heard saying things like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears are “two of the biggest white whores in America,” women are “extremely primitive” and a teacher sleeping with an underage male student is “doing a service to all 13-year-old girls.” He also defends the actions of Warren Jeffs, a man accused of facilitating the marriage of an underage teenage girl to an older man.

The clips come from Carlson’s appearances on the radio show “Bubba the Love Sponge,” where he was a weekly guest between 2006 and 2011.

In response to the widespread backlash that the clips received on social media, Carlson admitted that his comments were “naughty,” but did not apologize and simply invited anyone who disagrees with his views to come on his show and explain why.