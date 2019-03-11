Tucker Carlson's Remaining Advertisers Targeted In New Call For Boycott

On the heels of an explosive report revealing inappropriate comments made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, questions about which advertisers will continue to stick by his show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” have cropped up once more.
According to clips uncovered by Media Matters for America, Carlson can be heard saying things like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears are “two of the biggest white whores in America,” women are “extremely primitive” and a teacher sleeping with an underage male student is “doing a service to all 13-year-old girls.” He also defends the actions of Warren Jeffs, a man accused of facilitating the marriage of an underage teenage girl to an older man.
The clips come from Carlson’s appearances on the radio show “Bubba the Love Sponge,” where he was a weekly guest between 2006 and 2011.
In response to the widespread backlash that the clips received on social media, Carlson admitted that his comments were “naughty,” but did not apologize and simply invited anyone who disagrees with his views to come on his show and explain why.
HuffPost has reached out to companies who have advertised on Carlson’s show in 2019 ― including Outback Steakhouse, AstraZeneca, Capital One, and many more ― and will update this report accordingly.
Thus far, Mitsubishi told HuffPost in a statement that their “advertising media spend is determined based on demographics and psychographics, not politics.”
“Our strategic marketing intent is to share our key product news with consumers through a variety of media channels. We will monitor the situation and adjust our advertising if necessary,” a spokesman for the company said via email.
Previously, Carlson was embroiled in controversy with advertisers after he suggested on his show in December 2018 that immigrants are making the United States “dirtier.”
“We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poorer and dirtier and more divided,” he said on his show, later criticizing immigrants again with his take on the Emma Lazarus poem at the base of the Statue of Liberty. “Huddled masses yearning to breathe free? Nope, cynical shakedown artists who have been watching too much CNN.”
The comments led to more than 20 advertisers withdrawing their involvement from Carlson’s show.
Since then, Carlson has not shied away from drama. The Fox News host was recorded during a conversation with Rutger Bregman and called the historian a “moron,” among other expletives.
“Moron... I wanna say to you why don’t you go fuck yourself ― you tiny brain,” the host replies. “And I hope this gets picked up because you’re a moron. I tried to give you a hearing, but you were too fucking annoying,” Carlson said.
Of the tape and the ensuing backlash, Carlson merely replied that what he said to Bregman was “heartfelt.”