Tucker Carlson Takes Sexist Swipe At Fox News

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Tucker Carlson, who was accused of misogyny when he was a Fox News star, slammed his old employer this week with a new sexist remark. (Watch the video below.)

During Thursday’s episode of his internet show on X (the former Twitter), the right-wing host dismissed the conservative network as “a company run by fearful women.”

Advertisement

Carlson was interviewing Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy when the guest turned the tables and asked him about being fired by Fox News in April.

The host was mostly complimentary, praising the network and its Murdoch family owners for letting him “say whatever I wanted for 14 years.”

“Then obviously I said too much,” he added.

But Carlson couldn’t resist a parting shot as he delved further into his departure.

“There were small-mi—” he began, as if were about to say “small-minded.”

“It’s a company run by fearful women, you know what I mean?” he continued. “There were always second-tier people who were hassling my producers. But no one ever called me. I got along with everybody.”

Apparently not. Former Fox News staffer Abby Grossberg claimed in a recent lawsuit that Carlson fostered a hostile and misogynistic work environment. Carlson also called a senior executive a “cunt,” according to a Wall Street Journal report on Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against the network. It was misogynistic behavior that “helped seal his fate,” the newspaper wrote in the headline.

Advertisement

Fox News eventually agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million to settle claims that the channel promoted false accusations about the company’s voting machines being rigged in the 2020 presidential election. Then Carlson was dismissed.

“Being humiliated in public, being fired ... is totally good for you because it keeps you from thinking you’re Jesus,” he told Portnoy on his X show.

HuffPost didn’t immediately hear back from Fox News in a request for comment.

Fast-forward to 40:34 to hear Carlson’s remarks about Fox News: