The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Twilight'

“Twilight” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

In fact, all five films of “The Twilight Saga” are in the top 10 ranking right now, after the collection debuted on the platform on July 16. The second movie, “New Moon,” is No. 4, while the third, “Eclipse,” is No. 5. The final film, “Breaking Dawn ― Part 2,” is No. 6, and the penultimate, “Breaking Dawn ― Part 1,” is No. 8.

Based on the series of young adult books by Stephenie Meyer, the “Twilight” movies follow the forbidden romance between human teen Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen. The five films made a combined $3.3 billion at the box office worldwide.

All five films in "The Twilight Saga" are now on Netflix.

Beyond the vampire romance realm, the action thriller “Gunpowder Milkshake” is the second most popular movie on the platform right now. The film premiered on Netflix in the U.S. on July 14 (with a simultaneous limited theatrical release).

And in third is “Fear Street Part 3: 1666,” the third film in the “Fear Street” trilogy based on the books by R.L. Stine. (The first two movies, “Fear Street Part 1: 1994” and “Fear Street Part 2: 1978,” currently rank at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.)

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies.

