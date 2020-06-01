Trump's Tough Talk To Governors Compared To An Arsonist Blaming Fire Departments

Twitter users had strong opinions about President Donald Trump accusing governors of being “weak” in their response to protests over racism and police treatment of Black communities that, while largely peaceful, were marred by instances of violence and looting.
During a Monday morning video conference call with the state leaders following a weekend of turmoil, Trump said most of the governors were “weak.” And he said, “You have to arrest people.”
HuffPost obtained an audio of the call.
Trump added:
“You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate.”
This tweet contains part of his comments:
Many Twitter users expressed doubt his message was the right one ― or that Trump is the right messenger at a very volatile time in U.S. history.
Some found the president’s tough talk ironic, considering he spent a brief part of Friday night an underground bunker at the White House as an angry protest occurred in front of the executive mansion. Nor did he emerge publicly during the weekend to attempt to quell the rage sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer for nearly nine minutes.
Some people sensed deja vu all over again, albeit in different ways.
One suspected the attacks on his fellow politicians was part of a strategic “blame game.”
But others wouldn’t give the president that much credit.
Others expressed much graver concerns.
One person suspected that Trump’s good buddy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, influenced the fiery rhetoric.