David And Victoria Beckham Open Up About The Hardest Time In Their Marriage

Victoria and David Beckham are telling all in their new Netflix series, appropriately titled “Beckham.”

In the last episode of the four-part series, the two discussed one of the lowest points of their marriage. After David Beckham transferred to Real Madrid in 2003, tabloid rumors began to swirl that the former footballer had been unfaithful to his wife.

The soccer star addressed the “horrible stories that were difficult to deal with” in the series, explaining that it was “the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

The Spice Girl said in a separate confessional that it was “100% the hardest period for us” and “the most unhappy I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

Victoria and David Beckham pictured at the MTV Movie Awards in 2003. KMazur via Getty Images

“It felt like the world was against us. And here’s the thing ― we were against each other if I’m being completely honest,” Victoria Beckham said.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me,” she continued.

“Every time that we woke up, we felt that there was something else. I think we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other, but drowning,” David Beckham said, as he got emotional. “I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty.”

He explained, “Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other ― we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.”

The two arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on Feb. 26, 2012. The couple recently opened up on their new Netflix series about a difficult period in their marriage. John Shearer via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham described this period of time as “The most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life. It wasn’t that I felt unheard, because I chose to internalize a lot of it because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed.”

She added, “Did I resent David? If I’m being totally honest, yes, I did.”

While the two clearly pushed through that painful time in their marriage, they have continued to address ― and dismiss ― the occasional rumors that still bubble up over the years.

