In a time when everyday fashion is dominated by athleisure and pajamas worn as streetwear , it’s refreshing to revisit sleepwear for the home that’s a little more luxurious.

Just look at the women of Old Hollywood, for example. When it came time for lounging at home (or sometimes at the beach), they wore matching pajama sets, silk dressing gowns and plush robes that made tasks as mundane as ironing or talking on the phone look glamorous. But that doesn’t mean their garments were any less comfortable than your average sweats.