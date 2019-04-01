In a time when everyday fashion is dominated by athleisure and pajamas worn as streetwear, it’s refreshing to revisit sleepwear for the home that’s a little more luxurious.
Just look at the women of Old Hollywood, for example. When it came time for lounging at home (or sometimes at the beach), they wore matching pajama sets, silk dressing gowns and plush robes that made tasks as mundane as ironing or talking on the phone look glamorous. But that doesn’t mean their garments were any less comfortable than your average sweats.
If you can’t tell, we’re seriously coveting some vintage-inspired sleepwear and loungewear. After seeing the photos below, you will be too. And just in case you’re inspired to do a little shopping, we’d recommend checking out Reformation, OddBird, Sleepy Jones, Figleaves, Coyuchi, Journelle and Parachute.