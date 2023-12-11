Perpetually Cold People Told Us About The Holiday Gifts They Actually Want

Amazon A pair of convertible mittens, an Ember smart mug and a pair of Ugg slippers.

Like my father before me, I am one of those people who is perpetually cold. From autumn’s first crisp evening until the arrival of summer heat, I am chilled down to my bones. So when it comes to my holiday gift wishlist, I am always hoping to score items that will keep me cozy and warm, even on the most frigid of winter nights.

After consulting with other oft-chilly people, I’ve compiled a list of the very best holiday gifts to help bring warmth and light to our lives during the coldest of seasons. These items include old-fashioned hot water bottles, the softest faux fur blankets around, toasty slippers, a sweet scarf and more.

Advertisement

All of these will be universally beloved by recipients this holiday season and beyond. Pick one up for your loved ones who are also terminally afflicted with the shivers; they’ll think fondly of you every time they use it all season long.