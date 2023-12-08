22 Gifts To Make A Homebody's Space The Sanctuary It Deserves To Be

Amazon

An Ember temperature control mug

This sleek smart mug will keep your loved one's drink nice and warm all day long, so they won't have to keep sticking it in the microwave. They can control it with an app to customize their drink's heat exactly, or this smart gadget will remember their preferred temperature from their last drink and defer to that temp. It automatically turns off after two hours without activity and is designed to resist scratches. It's available in two sizes and multiple colors. Multiple HuffPost editors have endorsed this or similar models.