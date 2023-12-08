22 Gifts To Make A Homebody's Space The Sanctuary It Deserves To Be

Give them a sweet holiday gift that helps them lean into their stay-at-home lifestyle.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Blanket-Fragrant-Perfect-Automatically-Feature/dp/B0B7TT5DQJ?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=656f30cfe4b09331c7f20b1d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="towel and blanket warmer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656f30cfe4b09331c7f20b1d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Blanket-Fragrant-Perfect-Automatically-Feature/dp/B0B7TT5DQJ?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=656f30cfe4b09331c7f20b1d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">towel and blanket warmer</a>, <a href="https://www.pntra.com/t/8-11047-265720-142593?sid=656f30cfe4b09331c7f20b1d&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbombas.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-gripper-slipper-bootie-sherpa-lined%3Fvariant%3Dharbor-grey%26amp%3Bsize%3Dm" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bombas gripper slipper socks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656f30cfe4b09331c7f20b1d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntra.com/t/8-11047-265720-142593?sid=656f30cfe4b09331c7f20b1d&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbombas.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-gripper-slipper-bootie-sherpa-lined%3Fvariant%3Dharbor-grey%26amp%3Bsize%3Dm" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Bombas gripper slipper socks</a> and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ember-Temperature-Control-Smart-Battery/dp/B07Z5H4TF5?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=656f30cfe4b09331c7f20b1d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ember smart mug" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656f30cfe4b09331c7f20b1d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ember-Temperature-Control-Smart-Battery/dp/B07Z5H4TF5?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=656f30cfe4b09331c7f20b1d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Ember smart mug</a>
Amazon, Bombas
A towel and blanket warmer, Bombas gripper slipper socks and an Ember smart mug

I find myself turning into even more of a homebody with every passing year, especially during the winter season. Gone are the days of venturing into the cold night in search of adventure; I much prefer evenings spent with a warm drink and soft loungewear on the couch with loved ones.

There’s a good chance you have a few homebodies in your life, and there’s nothing they’d love more than a sweet holiday gift that helps them lean into their stay-at-home lifestyle.

Below, with help from some self-proclaimed homebodies at HuffPost, I’ve rounded up a list of the very best gifts for anyone who’s nesting this festive holiday season. From skin care stocking stuffers to soft, toasty blankets, slippers and TV accessories, you’re fully covered. These gifts are not only delightfully luxurious, at a range of price points, but they’ll make your home-loving pal feel seen.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A Fellow Stagg electric tea kettle
Both Kristen Aiken, HuffPost's head of life and commerce, and HuffPost senior managing editor Paige Lavender are lusting after a Fellow electric kettle — specifically, according to Aiken, the one with the maple handle. The kettle’s sleek, pointed spout gives a very precise stream and flow, making it perfect for everything from tea to pour-over coffee. It has an LCD screen so they can set their desired temperature, as well as a stopwatch. Get it in one of six colors.
$195 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Breville Bambino espresso machine
I got this espresso machine for my partner last Christmas and it was the hit of the season. It's definitely a splurge, but it was worth every penny. What could be better than barista-quality espresso drinks in the comfort of one's home?
$299 at Amazon
3
Eberjey
Vuori Sunday performance joggers
Get your guy a sweet pair of sweats that are lightweight, soft, breathable and look as good as they feel. The relaxed fit and stylish jogger silhouette looks great on everyone. They're available in nine colors and sizes XS–XXL.
$98 at Vuori
4
Amazon
A SereneLife towel and blanket warmer
Aiken has been eyeing a towel and blanket warmer in recent weeks. Called a game-changing“affordable luxury” by reviewers, it can make towels deliciously warm so you can wrap yourself in a cozy sheath after your shower or bath. It's user-friendly, with a built-in timer that has options for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes of heating time, and an automatic shut-off feature. It’s designed to be compact and lightweight, so it’ll fit easily in small spaces and won’t be too heavy to move around if needed.
$131.28 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An Ember temperature control mug
This sleek smart mug will keep your loved one's drink nice and warm all day long, so they won't have to keep sticking it in the microwave. They can control it with an app to customize their drink's heat exactly, or this smart gadget will remember their preferred temperature from their last drink and defer to that temp. It automatically turns off after two hours without activity and is designed to resist scratches. It's available in two sizes and multiple colors. Multiple HuffPost editors have endorsed this or similar models.
$149.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A back and neck massager with heat
"I want one of those shoulder massagers that drapes over your back and shoulders!" Aiken said, like this popular model at Amazon. This sling offers both gentle heat and eight bidirectional kneading massage heads along with two loops for resting hands and creating resistance.
$49.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Bronax cloud slides
Join the likes of Fran Descher and Rosie O’Donnell and snag a pair of these iconic cushy slides for yourself and your loved ones. They’re unisex, but listed in both women’s and men’s sizes, up to 14 1/2 and 12 1/2, respectively. You can get them in 16 fun colors, so you can find the hue that best fits everyone's personal style. They're the perfect home shoe.
$23.99+ at Amazon
8
Dermstore
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel eye patches
For a skin care-devoted homebody, under-eye patches are always a good idea. These are rich with hydrating and nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and caffeine, which can help to refresh, smooth and moisturize the delicate skin around the eye. I like to keep them in the fridge for an extra hit of cooling pleasure.
$55 at Dermstore
9
J.Crew
J.Crew striped poplin pajamas
Take advantage of the current sale at J.Crew and get your home-dwelling pal a set of striped pajamas, reminiscent of the ones my American Girl Molly doll wore when I was a kid. That is reason enough to snag them! They couldn't be sweeter, come in two colors and are available in sizes XXS–3X.
$59.50 at J.Crew (regularly $118)
10
Anthropologie
An Anthropolgie Sophie faux fur blanket
This isn't the first time we've raved about this cult-favorite blanket from Anthropologie. It is owned by HuffPost’s very own director of office services, Greta Geiselman, who reports that is "slightly weighted," which "adds to the plush therapy of it all.” Available in 11 gorgeous colors, including those of both a candy and neutral variety, this dreamy and delightful 60-by-70-inch blanket is made free from harmful substances.
$68.80 at Anthropologie (regularly $98)
11
L.L. Bean
Some L.L. Bean Wicked Good slippers for men
Available in men's sizes 7–14, these dreamy, moccasin-style slippers are iconic and perfect for the cozy male in your life. Made with ultra-soft shearling, they'll be treasured for seasons to come.
$89 at L.L. Bean
12
Parachute
A Parachute Cloud Cotton robe
There's nothing dreamier than a soft, plush robe, and this Cloud Cotton robe from Parachute has long been on my wishlist. It's a great alternative for people who prefer natural materials and don't want heavy winter robe. It comes in a lovely array of muted colors in sizes XS–3X.
$109 at Parachute
13
Bombas
Bombas sherpa-lined gripper slipper booties
Keep your giftee’s toes nice and toasty all winter long with these hybrid slipper socks. They're insanely comfy and cute, thanks to the cushy cable knit design and fuzzy lining, while the grippers help keep you steady on your feet. They're available in three different colors in women's sizes XS to L.
$60 at Bombas
14
Amazon
A Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Upgrade a loved one's television viewing experience with this smart TV in a stick from Roku. It's the easiest way to stream your favorite apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV and more. This little stick is compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, and couldn't be easier to use.
$39 at Amazon (regularly $49.99)
15
The Citizenry
The Citizenry's Totora floor basket
There's a good chance that if you have a friend who loves creature comforts, they've got a lot of blankets on hand, which means they could use a basket to store them. These artisanal beauties from The Citizenry elevate the everyday floor basket to a work of art. They're available in three sizes and can be purchased individually or in sets of two or three.
$139+ at The Citizenry
16
Amazon
Fleece-lined leggings with pockets
Senior editor Janie Campbell has been living in these toasty fleece-lined leggings. She wears them around the house while working and recommends them for all homebodies. They're available in 11 colors in women's sizes XS–3XL.
$23.79 at Amazon
17
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters' nylon Marshmallow Puff throw blanket
Alexandra Niforos, HuffPost's operations associate, has been coveting this delightfully puffy blanket since spotting it at Urban Outfitters. The cute puffy-stitch detailing adds to the overall coziness of it, making it as visually appealing as it is a dream to snuggle up in. It'd make a great accent piece and adds a fun pop of color to a room.
$99 at Urban Outfitters
18
Amazon
An Emme cotton throw blanket
If you are looking for a considerably lower price point than other blankets listed, then check out this beloved and highly-rated blanket at Amazon. It's just as lightweight, snuggly and cute as its pricier counterparts, but won't break the bank. You can get it in a variety of different styles, colors and sizes, including queen.
$31.89 at Amazon
19
Amazon
An under-desk treadmill
This splurge-worthy and compact treadmill can keep your pal moving while working from home. The Urevo walking pad offers an adjustable speed range of 0.6-4 miles per hour and has eight silicone shock absorbers within the belt to offer a more cushioned impact for your joints. Its most-loved feature, however, might be that it can be folded up and stored compactly beneath a bed or even some sofas when not in use.
$199 at Amazon (regularly $249)
20
Amazon
A Bluetooth projector
Bring a moviegoing experience to your loved one's home by getting them their very own projector. This Bluetooth option uses a WiFi connection to play, is compatible with IOS and Android systems, and has a built-in surround speaker and a crystal clear lens.
$169.98 at Amazon (regularly $279.98)
21
Amazon
A Boy Smells Cashmere Kush candle
It doesn't get much cooler than Boy Smells candles, and now that you can get them on Amazon it's never been easier to enjoy this chic brand's deliciously cozy scents. Pick from a few of their most popular fragrances and watch your loved ones' faces light up with delight this holiday season. These candles have an up to 50-hour burn time and are made with a coconut and beeswax blend that lasts longer than paraffin candle wax. I find the Cashmere Kush scent to be the absolute coziest of the bunch.
$38 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A Glocusent LED neck reading light
Several colleagues mentioned wanting a book light for the holidays this year, and HuffPost's politics reporter Elizabeth Skalka pointed out that the ones that go around the neck are a great option for bookworms. This model comes with three different light hues, six brightness levels and bendable arms. The battery is rechargeable and can last up to 80 hours.
$21.99 at Amazon

Before You Go

An Etsy personalized leather passport holder

The Small Business Gifts You'll Use All Year Round

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN SHOPPING