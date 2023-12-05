We here at HuffPost Shopping aren’t just engaging writers with impeccable taste, we’re also master statisticians who spend lots of time analyzing data. One of the coolest details we see is what products resonate most with our readers, and what handy gadgets get you as excited as they got us. This data is so cool we knew we had to make a gift guide about it, giving you a selection of universal and practical gifts for all different types of people based on the most popular items among our readers from this past year.

From skincare to car gadgets and body products to smaller tech gizmos, we’ve curated a list of our top-selling items that will also make for great presents this holiday season. For every item listed, we link a story giving further detail about it, though most items have earned more than one mention across our newsroom. We hope you find a unique gift for your hard-to-please uncle, your new sister-in-law and even some self-treats. Everything you see is here by popular demand.

Advertisement