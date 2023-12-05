The Most Popular Items From 2023 That Make Great Gifts

These universal and practical gifts are based on the bestselling items of the year.
We here at HuffPost Shopping aren’t just engaging writers with impeccable taste, we’re also master statisticians who spend lots of time analyzing data. One of the coolest details we see is what products resonate most with our readers, and what handy gadgets get you as excited as they got us. This data is so cool we knew we had to make a gift guide about it, giving you a selection of universal and practical gifts for all different types of people based on the most popular items among our readers from this past year.

From skincare to car gadgets and body products to smaller tech gizmos, we’ve curated a list of our top-selling items that will also make for great presents this holiday season. For every item listed, we link a story giving further detail about it, though most items have earned more than one mention across our newsroom. We hope you find a unique gift for your hard-to-please uncle, your new sister-in-law and even some self-treats. Everything you see is here by popular demand.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré moisturizer and makeup primer
Shopping writer and beauty enthusiast Tessa Flores started seeing this French moisturizer all over TikTok in the spring and confirmed the hype is well deserved. It has a shea butter-based formula that functions as a nourishing hydrator for your face and can be used as a makeup primer, especially on mature skin, as its rich texture helps smooth fine lines. It soon became a reader fave here at HuffPost, and would make for a great stocking stuffer or self-gift.
$14.40 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A Kasa outdoor smart plug
If someone in your life takes great pride in their festive holiday outdoor home decor, they probably need this all-weather smart plug outlet. Kasa makes a wide selection of super helpful smart plugs that are beloved by HuffPost senior editor Janie Campbell. These handy gadgets let you control any outlet in your home with your voice or app, meaning you never need to worry if you left a light on. Of course, Campbell super recommends (and HuffPost readers agree) this weather-proof outdoor smart power cord, which is super handy for holiday lights, inflatables, landscape lighting and outdoor TVs and projectors.
$15.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Apple's 2nd -generation AirPods (31% off)
Classic for a reason, these second-generation AirPods automatically turn on and connect with all your smart devices. They're Siri-enabled with a built-in microphone, seamlessly switch between your laptop and phone and have over a 24-hour battery life with the charging case and five hours of direct play time. They use an Apple lightning cable, so it's likely the same charger as your iPhone or iPad, and the compact case is easy to carry to work, the gym or anywhere else.
$99 at Amazon (regularly $129)
4
Amazon
A chic Bissell smart air purifier
If you’re looking for a bigger ticket item for new homeowners, pet owners or anyone who hates dust and dander but also is intense about their home design, this Bissell is it. This purifier has a fabric pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a medical-grade HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of large and fine particles, according to the brand. It also picks up smoke, smells from food and cooking, gases, pollen and other airborne allergens. This air purifier is certified by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers and covers up to 1,582 square feet in one hour, so it’s perfect for living rooms, basements or other large spaces. The lowest of its five fan speeds can be super quiet, making it a great purifier for a bedroom, too. Not to mention, it looks pretty sleek ― almost like a vintage speaker.
$180 at Amazon (regularly $245)
5
Amazon
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream
We here at HuffPost love the more affordable version of this cult-favorite cream, but we also like the brand-name version, which makes for a great, indulgent present. As HuffPost wellness editor Lindsay Holmes said, the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream is a "[r]ich, thick lotion [that's] incredibly moisturizing without being sticky." The best part, though, it's beach-y scent infused with pistachio, vanilla, coconut and salted caramel.
$22+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A portable neck fan
If your loved one tends to run hot, they'll get a kick out of this portable neck fan. (Even actor Lupita Nyong'o was spotted wearing one this summer.) Since it’s bladeless and wireless, you don’t have to deal with any annoying wires that would get in the way or tangle in your hair. Simply put it around your neck and choose one of the three wind settings: weak, natural or strong. This rechargeable fan is built with 78 ventilation holes and has a battery life of four to 16 hours, depending on which wind setting you’re using.
$23.98 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A seatbelt cutter
Last winter, we wrote a story on wintertime car safety, and one recommendation really resonated with readers: an emergency multitool that functions as a seatbelt cutter and glass car window breaker. If you’re in an accident or your car ends up in the water, this tool can help you sever your seatbelt or break your car window to get out. Not to totally bring the vibes down during the holidays, but this practical item makes for a great safety-first stocking stuffer.
$8.54 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A LifeStraw personal water filter
For hikers, campers, travelers or anyone who likes to be prepared, the LifeStraw is an easy-to-use personal straw filter that removes microplastics, bacteria, parasites, E. coli, salmonella and giardia from most water sources. One straw can be used for about 1,000 gallons of water, ensuring safe drinking when you're internationally traveling or enjoying the outdoors.
$9.97 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A VacLife portable air compressor
Running on the prepared theme, this portable air compressor is another great gadget for new drivers, folks in colder climates who deal with tire pressure loss all winter or anyone who likes to stay safe on the road. It's about the size of a shoe box and will help you ensure your tires are at the right pressure when you're on the go.
$27.98 at Amazon
10
Amazon
An acupressure mat
For muscle relaxation and relief, this acupressure mat releases tension and pain in your body, with tiny spikes that hit pressure points to help you relax. One reviewer said that using it is like “like curling up with a hedgehog and finding it surprisingly comfortable.”
$29.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A pair of KitchenAid shears
Our food editor Kristen Aiken is a longtime user of kitchen shears and recommends them for every cook and home kitchen. Like many HuffPost readers, she has this all-purpose stainless steel pair from KitchenAid with soft handles and a plastic safety cover.
$8.44 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A waterproof phone pouch
If your loved one is always on their phone but also likes camping, fishing, kayaking, beaching, boating or anything else in the elements, they may live in fear of water damage. These dry bags are fully submergible up to 100 feet and will keep your devices (or wallets!) dry.
$6.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
The Greenworks 2000 PSI electric pressure washer
If somone if your life takes great pride in their yard and outdoor space, they'll likely be very happy to receive this Greenworks 2000 PSI electric pressure washer that has been a top seller at HuffPost since spring. Unlike bulky gas-powered washers, this baby is more compact and doesn’t use any oil or give off emissions. With an output of 1.1 gallons per minute with 2,000 pounds of pressureper square inch, it packs a punch for a smaller machine and is ideal for small to medium projects and residential settings. It has a 35-foot power cord and a 20-foot high-pressure hose allowing you to clean even hard-to-reach places with ease.
$174 at Amazon
14
Amazon
An iWalk portable iPhone charger
Perhaps the perfect stocking stuffer for all ages, this coveted portable charger is about the size of a tube of lipstick and can give a phone a full charge. It's always a top seller here at HuffPost.
$25.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
The ChomChom fur remover
New and veteran pet owners alike will appreciate this easy and affordable way to manage fur. The ChomChom is a reusable rolling lint and hair remover that works via suction and doesn’t require any sticky strips or one-use paper. It’s a fast, reusable tool that picks up all sorts of hair and fur off furniture, rugs, clothes and more.
$24.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
The Laneige lip mask
The Laneige lip mask is beloved on Amazon, is one of the most-purchased items by HuffPost readers and makes for a perfect gift. It's a super nourishing luxury lip balm that's not sticky or overly pigmented or scented. For full-face makeup wearers and "just Cchapstick" people alike, it's a perfect "thinking of you" gift that someone may not splurge on for themselves, but will use every day as a present.
$24 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A trio of chic easy-carry pill cases
Another practical but handy budget-friendly stocking stuffer, this set of three chic eight-section pill cases is beloved by HuffPost shopping writer Haley Zovickian and HuffPost readers alike. They're small and durable cases that you can easily take with you on the go in your work bag or keep on your dresser. Give one lucky person all three or spread them out for three fortunate recipients.
$5.78 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A rechargeable electric lighter
Drop everything you're doing right now and watch (or rewatch) SNL's "Christmas Candle" song. After that, get yourself (and everyone you know) this $10 rechargeable lighter, loved by senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe and so many HuffPost readers. It's almost seven inches long, so it can reach into burned-down candles with ease, it lasts for weeks between charges, even if you use it every day. It can simply be recharged via USB-C when it's time.
$9.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A ProStretch calf stretcher
Give the gift of relieving foot pain with this easy-to-use gentle foot and calf stretcher. It's beloved by HuffPost readers and has many Amazon reviews saying people use it with their physical therapists and podiatrists. If you have a loved one with tight calf muscles, tendinitis, plantar fasciitis or shin splints, they may literally jump for joy after using this baby.
$23.49 at Amazon
20
Amazon
Revision Skincare's lip replenisher
If the holidays aren't the time to splurge on a $40 overnight lip treatment for someone you love, I don't know when is. This powerful product — endorsed by Shopping editor Janie Campbell — is made with several peptides like palmitoyl tripeptide-1 and palmitoyl tripeptide-38, as well as vitamins E and C, green tea and shea butter to keep aging lips looking fresh and plump. It's a great treat for yourself, your bestie or your super glamourous family members that are serious about their skin.
$32 at Amazon (regularly $40)
21
Amazon
NatureWell's clinical retinol advanced moisture cream
We've written a lot about NatureWell's clinical retinol advanced moisture cream, deeming it one of Amazon's best kept secrets and one of the best anti-aging hand and body creams with retinol. It uses advanced micro-encapsulated retinol to keep your skin smooth and firm and won't break the bank when you inevitably fall in love and buy it multiple times a year. This is a great gift for a skin care-lover in your life or as a self-treat in the cold winter months.
$19.97 at Amazon
22
Amazon
Londontown’s Kur illuminating nail concealer
When we learned about Londontown’s Kur illuminating nail concealer, we couldn't wait to tell everyone we knew — which is good, because HuffPost readers were as excited as we were. It's a nail concealer that gives your nails a healthy boost, making them look super natural and happy. Gift it to your bestie that's always getting her nails done or who is recovering from gels and acrylics and trying to strengthen their natural nails.
$20 at Amazon
23
Amazon
The Cosrx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
If you have skin care-lovers or serious TikTok users in your life, they probably already know about (and love) the Cosrx Snail Mucin essence, which works to give nourishment and glow to even the driest skin. Still, they'll be over the moon to get a fresh bottle for the holidays to keep the glow going.
$14.58 at Amazon
24
Amazon
Mighty Patch pimple patches
If you have a skincare-obsessed Gen-Z-er in your life, or anyone who's not touchy about acne, they'll love to get some beloved Mighty Patches that are a constantly high-selling item. They absorb the fluid in zits and promise to deliver results in 6-8 hours. They're transparent, too, so they can even wear them when they're out doing errands as well as while they sleep. These are a perfect stocking stuffer for teens or anyone you know who's intense about their skin.
$10.77 at Amazon
25
Amazon
Tozo waterproof wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These waterproof earbuds are a longtime reader favorite here. They’ve also racked up 164,130 five-star ratings and 42,467 positive reviews on Amazon that attest to their
versatility, durability and sound quality. These wireless earbuds come in six colors, keep a charge for over 40 hours and have an IPX8 waterproof rating, meaning they can be submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.
$24.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A Flyby massage gun
At the end of a long day hunched over your computer, you'll love to relax with this Flyby massage gun. It has six different heads and a carrying case, and uses a USB-C port to charge. Give it to your loved one who works at a desk or is training for a 10K.
$59.97 at Amazon
27
Amazon
A Waterpik Aquarius flosser
Make flossing a little more fun with this automatic water flosser. Gift it to your friend who's obsessed with oral hygiene or your kiddo who just got braces. With 10 pressure settings, they can get every part of their mouth and keep their gums happy.
$74.60 at Amazon
28
Amazon
A produce chopper
If your aunt is getting into meal prepping or you know your dad hates cutting onions, they'll be delighted to open this ingenious instant chopper that can dice, ribbon and spiralize veggies quickly. They'll save time on chopping and end up with perfectly cut produce for quick and easy dinners.
$29.99 at Amazon

