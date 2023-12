A chic Bissell smart air purifier

If you’re looking for a bigger ticket item for new homeowners, pet owners or anyone who hates dust and dander but also is intense about their home design, this Bissell is it. This purifier has a fabric pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a medical-grade HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of large and fine particles, according to the brand. It also picks up smoke, smells from food and cooking, gases, pollen and other airborne allergens. This air purifier is certified by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers and covers up to 1,582 square feet in one hour, so it’s perfect for living rooms, basements or other large spaces. The lowest of its five fan speeds can be super quiet, making it a great purifier for a bedroom, too. Not to mention, it looks pretty sleek ― almost like a vintage speaker.