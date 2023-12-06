Amazon

A record player that's Bluetooth enabled

I have purchased two of these record players now, one for me and one for a friend. It's not a hyper-techie machine for someone who's really into audio systems, but it's a great, budget-friendly, foolproof record player that doesn't take up too much space and fits into most design styles nicely. They can use it as a speaker to play songs or podcasts from their phone or connect it to a sound bar for extra oomph.