A Lego orchid

HuffPost Personal editorial director Noah Michelson was gifted this Lego orchid this summer, and cannot recommend it enough. “I have never cared about Legos — not as a five-year-old and certainly not now, in my 40s — but when I spotted this Lego orchid in the window of my neighborhood toy shop, I was strangely drawn to it," he said. "Something about how simultaneously modern and organic it is kept calling to me." With blossoms, leaves and even wandering air roots, this set is made to look like a real orchid.