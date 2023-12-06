These Are The Best Affordable Gifts On Amazon

These universal crowd pleasers are all under $75.
By 

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Xbox-Wireless-Controller-Stellar-Gaming-Console/dp/B0BV55WWMW/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=xbox+controller&qid=1701710901&sr=8-3&ufe=app_do%3Aamzn1.fos.17d9e15d-4e43-4581-b373-0e5c1a776d5d&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=656de047e4b0dcfcc980d1db%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="An Xbox controller," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656de047e4b0dcfcc980d1db" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Xbox-Wireless-Controller-Stellar-Gaming-Console/dp/B0BV55WWMW/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=xbox+controller&qid=1701710901&sr=8-3&ufe=app_do%3Aamzn1.fos.17d9e15d-4e43-4581-b373-0e5c1a776d5d&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=656de047e4b0dcfcc980d1db%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">An Xbox controller,</a><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Spicewalla-Essential-Seasonings-Variety-Apartment/dp/B09DJJQ8PK?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=656de047e4b0dcfcc980d1db%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Spicewalla spice set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656de047e4b0dcfcc980d1db" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Spicewalla-Essential-Seasonings-Variety-Apartment/dp/B09DJJQ8PK?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=656de047e4b0dcfcc980d1db%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Spicewalla spice set</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Turntable-Belt-Driven-Phonograph-Entertainment-Decoration/dp/B081DSDPMW/ref=sr_1_3?crid=2LUOO911JSR69&keywords=record+player&qid=1701701210&sprefix=record%2Caps%2C320&sr=8-3&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=656de047e4b0dcfcc980d1db%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="record player." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656de047e4b0dcfcc980d1db" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Turntable-Belt-Driven-Phonograph-Entertainment-Decoration/dp/B081DSDPMW/ref=sr_1_3?crid=2LUOO911JSR69&keywords=record+player&qid=1701701210&sprefix=record%2Caps%2C320&sr=8-3&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=656de047e4b0dcfcc980d1db%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">record player.</a>
Amazon
An Xbox controller,Spicewalla spice set and record player.

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to get your loved ones great presents this holiday season. Heck, you don’t even need to spend $100. From electric kettles to Bluetooth speakers, we rounded up the best gifts to get this winter that are under $75 at Amazon.

To make it even more universal, we skipped clothes and shoes (really, anything that demands knowing a size) to help ensure your people will immediately love and immediately use their new favorite gift.

Whether you’re shopping for a dear friend, a close family member or an in-law you don’t particularly know very well but still need to give a present to anyway, we hope you snag some suggestions from this list of guaranteed crowd-pleasers.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A triple device-charging dock
Help your loved one clean up their nightstand with this sleek power station that comes in five colors. The phone section works to quickly charge any wireless charging phone, with sections for smartwatches and wireless earbuds. It has an optional light sensor to signal when items are all charged up and uses one hidden USB cord. Check the compatible devices list to ensure it will work for your giftee.
$29.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A wireless Xbox controller that works with their computer
Your favorite gamer will love to unwrap this Bluetooth wireless Xbox controller that works with Xbox gaming systems and Windows computers. They can set their own controls by customizing the action of each button, and it’s also equipped with a new share button to take still images and video of their screen.
$64.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A small Solo Stove Mesa portable fire pit
City dwellers or anyone with little yard space will love this portable tabletop mini fire pit. It's about the size of a gallon of milk and runs on wood or pellets. Best of all, it's made with a 360-degree airflow system on the bottom that lets them get all the ambiance of a fire without irritating smoke in their eyes.
$69.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A Cosori electric gooseneck kettle
Truly a treat for anyone who likes coffee, tea, hot cocoa or Ramen instant noodles, this Cosori electric kettle gives extra control in pouring and has pre-set temperatures for different drinks. It's a quick-heating kettle that can boil water in as soon as one minute, so it's also perfect for making a quick single cup on the go. Plus, it boils it will hold the temperature and keep the water hot for up to an hour.
$59.48 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A reasonably-priced Manduka yoga mat
If you've spent any time around a yoga studio, you've likely heard about or seen Manduka mats. They're a favorite of teachers and practitioners alike for yoga, barre, Pilates, stretching and general fitness. While some of their mats can run well over $100, the Manduka X a great lightweight option that's perfect for someone getting back into the practice or who wants to step up their gear.
$57.55 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A super soft blanket that feels like Barefoot Dreams
With a 4.8-star rating, many reviews say this dreamy plush blanket is nearly identical to the Barefoot Dreams one for less than half of the price. It's incredibly warm, snuggly and machine washable. This is one of those perfect universal presents that anyone would be glad to have, from your grandma to your best friend's daughter.
$39.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
An enameled cast iron Dutch oven
With a 4.7-star rating from close to 40,000 global reviews, this Amazon Basics Dutch oveh is a beloved tool with receipts to back up the hype. The pot comes in a selection of 11 fun colors, including neutrals like white and navy blue, that will bring a little zest to the kitchen and look amazing on a stove. It gives consistent heat distribution, ensuring everything is cooked evenly and deliciously. It also has handles and a lid so it’s easy to grab, move around and store food in.
$57.13 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A Nespresso standing frother
There's a lot to be said for those budget-friendly hand frothers, yet for the holiday season, the latte-lovers in your life will be overjoyed to unwrap this Nespresso standing frother. Its single touch button makes hot milk foam, hot milk and cold front, to perfect any cafe-level drink they make at home.
$69 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A Lego orchid
HuffPost Personal editorial director Noah Michelson was gifted this Lego orchid this summer, and cannot recommend it enough. “I have never cared about Legos — not as a five-year-old and certainly not now, in my 40s — but when I spotted this Lego orchid in the window of my neighborhood toy shop, I was strangely drawn to it," he said. "Something about how simultaneously modern and organic it is kept calling to me." With blossoms, leaves and even wandering air roots, this set is made to look like a real orchid.
$39.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A set of Spicewalla spices
Started by James Beard award-winning chef Meherwan Irani, Spicewalla makes a selection of amazing spices and spice sets in gorgeous, eye-catching packaging. This 10-piece collection is named tKitchen Essentials and comes with versatile everyday spices like garlic and onion powder, paprika, crushed red pepper and oregano. It's the perfect gift for home chefs, newlyweds or anyone who likes good-tasting things.
$59.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A set of six colored-glass wine glasses
Spruce up any table setting with this colorful set of six wine glasses. They're hand-blown, freezer-safe and scratch resistant and hold a generous 18 fluid ounces.
$64.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Revision Skincare's Youthfull lip replenisher
If the holidays aren't the time to splurge on a pricey lip treatment for someone you love, I don't know when is. This powerful product is made with several peptides like palmitoyl tripeptide-1 and palmitoyl tripeptide-38, as well as vitamins E and C, green tea and shea butter to keep aging lips looking fresh and plump. It's a great treat for yourself, your bestie or your super glamorous family members that are serious about their skin.
$32 at Amazon (regularly $40)
13
Amazon
Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum cream
If you can't give your loved one a tropical getaway this winter, this cult-favorite summer scented firming cream is a close second. As HuffPost wellness editor Lindsay Holmes said, it's is a "[r]ich, thick lotion [that's] incredibly moisturizing without being sticky." The best part, though, it's beach-y scent infused with pistachio, vanilla, coconut and salted caramel.
$22 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A heated back massager
Give the gift of releasing neck tension with this heated electric massager. It comes with eight massage nodes and runs in three speeds to ensure the perfect pressure and tempo.
$49.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
Londontown’s Kur illuminating nail concealer
When we learned about Londontown’s Kur illuminating nail concealer, we couldn't wait to tell everyone we knew. It gives nails a boost, making them look super natural, even and healthy without applying color. Gift it to your bestie who's always getting her nails done or who is recovering from gels and acrylics and trying to strengthen her natural nails.
$20 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A record player that's Bluetooth enabled
I have purchased two of these record players now, one for me and one for a friend. It's not a hyper-techie machine for someone who's really into audio systems, but it's a great, budget-friendly, foolproof record player that doesn't take up too much space and fits into most design styles nicely. They can use it as a speaker to play songs or podcasts from their phone or connect it to a sound bar for extra oomph.
$49.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
Laneige lip mask
The Laneige lip mask is beloved on Amazon, is one of the most purchased items by HuffPost readers and makes for a perfect gift. It's a super nourishing luxury lip balm that's not sticky or overly pigmented or scented. For full-face makeup wearers and "just Chapstick" people alike, it's a perfect "thinking of you" gift that someone may not splurge for themselves, but will use every day as a present.
$24 at Amazon
18
Amazon
An under-desk pedal machine
If a loved one always likes to be moving, they'll get a kick out of this under-desk pedal machine that lets them pretend to be in the Tour de France as they're wading through work emails. This is a great option for someone who's getting mobility back or who wants some daily movement without going outside.
$46.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
An Instax instant camera
For timeless fun that leaves you with a physical memory, this Instax instant camera is fun for kids and adults, giving them instant-print photos they can have forever. It has an automatic exposure feature that tells them how to set their shot and even has a one-touch selfie mode.
$70.95 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A mini JBL speaker
A small speaker that packs a punch, the JBL Clip 4 is a longtime HuffPost fave. It has a user-friendly clip so they can attach it to a bag or chair. It also comes in both bright and neutral colors, has 10 hours of battery life per charge and uses Bluetooth to connect to any phone or device.
$49 at Amazon
21
Amazon
An acupressure mat
Or if your loved one prefers something a lot more old-school, this acupressure mat releases tension and pain in the body, just by lying on it. The small pointy parts work to hit pressure points, helping users relax as they recline. Your yoga friends or family getting more into self-care will love it.
$29.99 at Amazon
22
Amazon
LifeStraw personal water filter
For hikers, campers, travelers or again, anyone who likes to be prepared, the LifeStraw is an easy-to-use personal straw filter that removes microplastics, bacteria, parasites, E. coli, salmonella and giardia from most water sources. It lasts through about 1,000 gallons of water, ensuring safe drinking when they're traveling internationally or enjoying the outdoors.
$17.39 at Amazon

Before You Go

A foaming garbage disposal cleaner

Just 25 Deep, Deep Cleaning Products To Use Before Your Family Visits For The Holidays

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN SHOPPING