Washington Post Slams Sen. Lindsey Graham For Remark That 'Reads More Like A Threat'

“If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle … there’ll be riots in the streets,” Graham said.

A State Department inquiry into some 30,000 recovered messages received and sent by Clinton on that server concluded: “There was no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information.”

However, in Trump’s case, the FBI recovered 26 boxes of classified materials from his Florida resort in an Aug. 8 search after multiple unsuccessful attempts to retrieve them, per The New York Times. Among the evidence collected: 11 sets of material marked as classified and one set that had the highest top secret level of classification.