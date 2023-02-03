What's Hot

'Daily Show' Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. To Headline White House Press Dinner

Trevor Noah, the Comedy Central show's former host, spoke at the 2022 event.
CHRIS MEGERIAN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Real and fake news will collide again at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Roy Wood Jr., who plays a reporter on “The Daily Show,” the long-running Comedy Central program that blends comedy and news, will headline the event on April 29.

Tamara Keith, president of the correspondents’ association, said Thursday that Wood brings “a journalistic eye to his comedy.”

“He’s hilarious — but also makes sure his audiences are thinking as they laugh,” Keith said.

Roy Wood Jr. will headline this year's White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.
via Associated Press

The show’s former host Trevor Noah spoke at last year’s dinner, at which President Joe Biden poked fun at himself, former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party and the members of the press.

“I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have,” Biden, a Democrat, quipped then to an audience of about 2,600, among them journalists, government officials and celebrities.

