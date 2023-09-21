White House Taunts 'Worst Person' Matt Gaetz With A Well-Timed Meme

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The White House found a rare moment of agreement with extremist Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), then let him know in the form of a pretty vicious meme.

Gaetz on Wednesday said any government shutdown would “absolutely” be the fault of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Gaetz has been threatening to file a motion to get McCarthy booted from the speaker’s chair.

The White House shared Elkind’s tweet with the Gaetz quote along with the meme “Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Point.”

The meme originated in a 2018 story on Clickhole, a satirical website.

“Out of nowhere, the most loathsome person you’ve ever met in your whole life chimed into the argument with a completely valid and irrefutable point,” the original story says. “All you can do now is try to pick up the pieces, move on, and pray that this pompous moron never makes another great point ever again.”

Supporters of President Joe Biden loved the sassy attitude coming from the White House social media team:

Dark Brandon must be running the White House account. 😂 — Erie Siobhan 🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) September 20, 2023

Omg. Whoever is running the Dems social media lately is crushing it 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/OaP3knxDmb — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) September 21, 2023

Dark Brandon for the win. https://t.co/d2TO6gWBkW — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) September 20, 2023

Heartwarming: I have a faceapp version specifically made for Gaetz stories https://t.co/YSfC96elYy pic.twitter.com/w9jo8lmfQZ — Dan Nguyen (@dancow) September 21, 2023

god bless the Biden team for hiring social media comms staff who actually know what they're doing https://t.co/98VxkgOxJZ — Max 🥰 (@MaxMaaxMaaax) September 20, 2023