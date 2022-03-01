In a tweet, the Zelenskyy said he and his wife, Olena, “are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ... that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens.”

Advertisement

Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

His response came after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a statement on social media Saturday, saying they stood with Ukraine against the Russian forces.

In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.



Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2022

It was an unusually bold statement for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to make, as the British royal family is generally forbidden from taking sides on any political issue.

A day before the Cambridges posted their statement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement of their own also supporting Ukraine.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same,” said the statement, which was posted on the website of the couple’s nonprofit, Archewell Foundation.