Tuesday’s news that Aaron Rodgers is on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s short list for vice president got a lot of giggles when first announced.
Since Rodgers shares a love of conspiracy theories and hatred of vaccines with Kennedy, it might seem a match, but it remains to be seen whether he could actually run for office while tossing passes for the New York Jets, according to The Athletic.
Kennedy will announce his running mate on March 26 in Oakland, California, and there is nothing on the Jets schedule that might keep Rodgers from attending a press conference announcing the pick.
In addition, Rodgers isn’t actually required to show up at Jets headquarters until late July, so he does have a few months to campaign with Kennedy.
However, training camp begins in July and is the start of a long season that theoretically won’t end until the Super Bowl next February.
That means Rodgers could miss prime campaigning time because of games and practice and other team requirements.
In addition, the Nov. 5 election date falls right in the middle of the football season.
Still, the first vice presidential debate takes place Sept. 25 at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, which The Athletic notes is only an hour’s drive from Jets headquarters.
If Rodgers decides he’d rather be VP than QB, the Jets might have grounds to get back some of the money they owe him.
The Athletic didn’t mention it, but it’s possible a Rodgers run for higher office could force the networks showing NFL games and the Pat McAfee Show, where Rodgers does a weekly guest spot during the football season, to offer equal time to Vice President Kamala Harris or whoever Donald Trump picks as his running mate.
Rodgers hasn’t commented on the possible candidacy, but he’s apparently hard to reach, according to a tweet from team cornerback Sauce Gardner, who joked on X, formerly Twitter, “Ohhhh, Aaron bouta become the VP.. That’s why he ain’t been answering my text messages.”