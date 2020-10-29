Despite What You May Have Heard, Adele Says She's Very Much A 'Single' Cat Lady

Setting fire to the rumors, Adele confirmed that she is very much a single woman.

It’s been a big week for the British singer, who made her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut after years away from the spotlight, which, of course, brought a new round of speculation about whom she’s dating.

Since splitting with ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019 after seven years together ― the two also share son Angelo ― the Grammy winner has been consistently linked to rapper Skepta, whom she’s been friends with for quite some time.

While neither has confirmed their relationship is anything more than platonic, an unnamed source told People this week that the two are indeed dating and their romance has “been heating up” in recent months.

“They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun,” the source said, noting that they have a “deep connection” over music and their shared hometown of Tottenham, London.

Luke Walker via Getty Images Rumors have been swirling since 2019 that Adele is dating British rapper Skepta.

Well, sometimes it lasts in love and sometimes it’s not happening at all, as Adele promptly shut down the reports regarding her personal life in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Thanking fans for their support of her “SNL” appearance, she wrote, “Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year ♥️.”

The rest of the note was dedicated to all the cast and crew at the late-night sketch show who helped her pull off the episode, which was the second-highest-rated of the season, drawing in over 5 million viewers.

“Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers,” she wrote. “What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show! I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves.”

On “SNL,” Adele seemingly poked fun at her single status during a “Bachelor” parody in which she broke into song, much to the delight of fans watching at home.

“I’m here because I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life,” she said while introducing herself in the sketch, which required her to play a heightened and slightly unhinged version of herself. “First at 19, and then sort of famously at 21, and then even more famously at 25.”