Amanda Chase, a GOP Virginia gubernatorial candidate, drew widespread criticism this week when she declared that former police officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd “makes me sick.”

“Today’s verdict makes me sick. I am so concerned about our law enforcement right now, quitting. And you should be, too,” Chase, a Virginia state senator who refers to herself as a “firebrand” and “Trump in heels,” told Republicans at a gathering in King William County on Tuesday.

Footage of Chase’s comments were shared on Facebook:

Chase’s comments ― which came soon after a jury found Chauvin guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter ― were slammed as “racist and dangerous” by Democratic Party of Virginia spokesperson Manuel Bonder.

Video clearly showing Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes proved central to the case against the former Minneapolis cop.

Chase, however, later doubled down on her purported fear via a statement.

“I’m concerned that the decision was politically motivated more to prevent civil unrest than to serve justice,” she told The Progress-Index, claiming the decision “sends a clear message to law enforcement; the justice system doesn’t have your back.”

Elsewhere in her address on Tuesday, Chase said her first action if elected would be to remove the state’s mask mandate aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 ― contrary to public health advice.

Chase also defended promoting ex-President Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him and attending the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6.

We all saw the devastating video.

George Floyd was murdered. And Derek Chauvin was held accountable.

Yet, @AmandaChaseVA just said, “the verdict today makes me sick.” #VAGov pic.twitter.com/j88AKKJ1WU — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) April 21, 2021