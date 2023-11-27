ShoppingBeautyStylehome

Hurry: Many Of Amazon’s Best Cyber Monday Sales End Tonight

Some of these once-a-year discounts from Amazon will vanish in a matter of hours.
Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Waterpik water <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Flosser-Electric-Countertop-Irrigator/dp/B00HFQQ0VU?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65641124e4b05f498ba0dfef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="flosser" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65641124e4b05f498ba0dfef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Flosser-Electric-Countertop-Irrigator/dp/B00HFQQ0VU?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65641124e4b05f498ba0dfef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">flosser</a>, Sunday Riley retinol <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B7JT39KP?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65641124e4b05f498ba0dfef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="serum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65641124e4b05f498ba0dfef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B7JT39KP?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65641124e4b05f498ba0dfef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">serum</a> and Bose wireless Bluetooth <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Bluetooth/dp/B0CCZ1SQ8G?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65641124e4b05f498ba0dfef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65641124e4b05f498ba0dfef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Bluetooth/dp/B0CCZ1SQ8G?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65641124e4b05f498ba0dfef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">headphones</a>
Amazon
When it comes to massive sales events, no one does it quite like Amazon — and the retailer’s soon-to-end Cyber Monday deals are no exception. They’re bringing shoppers ultra-low prices on must-have items on everything you need to stock up on, from everyday household items to skin care and beauty essentials, wellness devices and so much more. They’ve outdone themselves this year, making it easier than ever to save on everything on your Cyber Monday shopping list.

Whether you’re getting a head start on holiday gifts, want to splurge on some goodies for yourself or have been saving up for a home upgrade, Amazon has you covered. Below, we’ve curated a list of Amazon’s best deals, including HuffPost reader and editor-beloved faves. Snap them up before the low prices disappear for good.

1
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine (30% off list price)
Nespresso's VertuoPlus brews both single-serve coffee and rich espresso, making it versatile and easy to use. It makes for a great gift (or gift to self) and ensures you'll be enjoying barista-quality coffee from the comfort of home. Get it for 30% off through Nov. 30.
$118.97 at Amazon (regularly $169.95)
2
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (20% off list price)
Considered by many to be the cream of the crop when it comes to water flossers, the Waterpik Aquarius is a countertop system that features enhanced pressure with 10 cleaning settings and a 360-degree rotating tip that ensures the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of the teeth. It uses a pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate gums and improve circulation. It's also one of two devices on this list to have the ADA Seal of Acceptance confirming its ability to remove up to 99.9% of plaque. You can get it for 20% offright now at Amazon
$49.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99.99)
3
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort wireless noise cancelling headphones (29% off list price)
These Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones are a big investment, but one that is well worth it. They fit comfortably over my ears and come with a removable double-ended AUX cord so they can be wireless or wired, which is key while on a plane. They also have that famous Bose sound quality and adjustable EQ so you can set various music levels to your exact specifications. HuffPost readers can't get enough of these travel-friendly headphones. Get it for 29% off right now.
$249 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $349)
4
Amazon
Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 hot air brush (51% off list price)
This versatile and multifunctional hair styling tool features a mix of pinned and tufted bristles, that can detangle and leave even the thickest hair shiny. The larger surface area of the brush helps disperse heat quicker and the ergonomic design makes it feel nice in your hand, so you won't get sore as you style away. Plus, this latest version has a new and improved motor that will last longer than the original. It's 51% off through Nov. 24.
$33 at Amazon (regularly $69.99)
5
Amazon
A highly-rated handheld clothing steamer (34% off list price)
There's no easier and faster way to get your clothes looking fresh and pressed than with a handy steamer. This highly-rated and ultra-popular option at Amazon has a capacity of 240 ml and can deliver up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming.
$22.39 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $27.99)
6
Amazon
Technivorm Moccamaster 10-cup coffee maker (30% off list price)
The Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV coffee maker, which you may have seen all over social media recently, is 30% off. This 10-cup coffee maker is handmade in the Netherlands and makes brewing a breeze. It produces up to 40 ounces of coffee in four to six minutes with the push of one switch, making sure you don’t disturb anyone (or yourself ― sometimes you just need silence in the mornings). It also features a hot plate to keep your coffee warm and it has an automatic off switch after 100 minutes.
$251+ AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $359.99-$379.99)
7
Amazon
KitchenAid variable speed corded hand blender (25% off list price)
Every serious home cook needs a good immersion blender, and this one from KitchenAid looks as good as it blends. From soups to salsas and beyond, this little guy can do it all. Save when you shop through Dec. 30.
$44.99 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)
8
Amazon
TheraIce migraine headache relief cap (52% off list price)
This cap offers cooling compression around the entire face and head. It can help to provide a fair amount of relief while also blocking out light and helping you to relax. It can stay cold for up to two hours and is made with stretchy, moldable material that cradles the contours of your head and face. It's available in pink or black.
$23.96 at Amazon (regularly $29.95)
9
Amazon
Ulike laser hair removal kit (21% off list price)
Bring the benefits of laser hair removal to the comfort of your home with this highly-rated kit from Ulike. It uses IPL technology that can provide long-lasting hair removal results anywhere on the body. The kit includes everything you need to get started. You can get it for 21% off through Nov. 26.
$259 at Amazon (regularly $329)
10
Amazon
Orolay thickened down jacket (41% off list price)
It's never too late to hop on board a trend, and this viral jacket remains as popular and highly-rated as ever. It comes in a variety of colors, has tons of pockets, has a fleecy soft hood and is as cozy as it gets. It's available in sizes XXS–5XL. Get it for 41% off through Nov. 27.
$89.99 at Amazon (regularly $151.99)
11
Amazon
Google Nest Thermostat (32% off list price)
Get 32% off through Nov. 29 when you splurge on a Nest. This smart thermostat makes it possible for you to track your energy output, gives you recommendations and makes it possible to control your home's heating and cooling system no matter where you are thanks to the handy app. It's designed to work without a C wire in most homes and is easy to install.
$88.51 at Amazon (regularly $129.99)
12
Amazon
Furhaven orthopedic dog bed (20% off list price)
Through Nov. 27, get 20% off on this comfy, cozy dog bed. Senior pets love the cushy orthopedic material that cradles their sore joints and helps them drift off to dreamland in comfort.
$47.99 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)
13
Amazon
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose retinol serum (32% off list price)
HuffPost shopping writer and beauty devotee Tessa Flores swears by Sunday Riley's A+ retinoid serum, and she's not alone. It's a great way to introduce a powerful active ingredient into your routine. And while it's definitely an investment, a little goes a long way. The results also speak for themselves, making it worth every penny. You can get it for 32% off through Nov. 27.
$29.24+ at Amazon (regularly $43+)
14
Amazon
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (26% off list price)
Get more storage and reading time with the signature edition of the Kindle Paperwhite. It has wireless charging, and auto-adjusting front light and 32 GB of storage. It has a glare-free display and adjustable screen so you can read no matter how sunny it is outside. Get 26% off through Nov. 27.
$139.99 at Amazon (regularly $189.99)
15
Amazon
iHealth No-Touch forehead thermometer (60% off list price)
Taking a child's temperature can be fraught at times, and this no-contact thermometer makes it easy to get an accurate read on how your kiddo's doing. It's simple and easy to use, fast, clear and quiet. Best of all, the price is unbelievably low right now. Save when you shop through Nov. 27.
$15.99 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
16
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips (34% off list price)
Save on these popular and highly-effective teeth whitening strips from Crest. The kit comes with 34 strips made with peroxide gel, which, according to the brand, is the same ingredient dentists use for in-office teeth whitening. The peroxide gel also works to remove stains, which is ideal for coffee and red wine drinkers.
$29.99 at Amazon (regularly $45.99)
17
Amazon
Ancestry DNA activation kit (58% off list price)
Curious about your traits and the possibility of finding long-lost relatives? This popular DNA test from Ancestry allows you to discover genetic traits, ethnicity estimates and can connect you with relatives. From Nov. 24 through Nov. 27, you can get 58% off.
$49 at Amazon (regularly $119)
18
Amazon
Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker (38% off list price)
If you've been on the fence about a fitness tracker or smartwatch, let this be your sign that it's time. This Fitbit can track your heart rate with over 40 different exercise modes, has a built-in GPS and alarms, is water-resistant and has a long battery life. Get it on sale through Nov. 29.

$99.95 at Amazon (regularly $159.95)
19
Amazon
Samsung The Frame television (20% off list price)
The Frame is a flush-mounting 4K HDR Smart TV from Samsung designed to look like a piece of art you’ve hung on your wall. When you're not watching a movie or show, you can set the TV to display art, a map, a poster or any other visual of your choosing. Get it for 20% off through Nov. 27.
$797.99+ at Amazon (regularly $997.99+)
20
Amazon
A pair of Kasa smart plugs (38% off list price)
Save on these handy little smart plugs and make your life infinitely easier. They're on sale through Dec. 28 and can be programmed to turn lights and other electronics on and off when you're out of the home and more. They can even be paired with Alexa for voice control.
$12.49 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
21
Amazon
An internet-beloved baby blanket for adults (50% off list price)
These lightweight muslin throw blankets are having a major moment. They're breezy and have just the right amount of cozy softness and texture, and you'll enjoy cozying up with this cutie all winter long and beyond. It's available for 50% off list price through Nov. 26 at Amazon.
$29 at Amazon (regularly $37)
22
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C serum (56% off list price)
HuffPost readers can't get enough of this powerful vitamin C serum. The nourishing formula can help to reduce the look of sun damage and wrinkles, fade melasma and leave skin looking brighter and more youthful. Through Nov. 26, you can save 56% on this cult-fave serum.
$21.44 at Amazon (regularly $35.09)
23
Amazon
Miss Mouth's messy eater stain treater two-pack (24% off list price)
Save 24% on this popular and effective stain-treater spray. Come for the adorable packaging but stay for the actually-effective stain-fighting power of this magical spray. The water-based formula promises to eradicate some of the greatest offenders — including grease and coffee — and is free of phosphates, sulfates, perfumes and dyes.
$11 at Amazon (regularly $14.50)
24
Amazon
Ember smart mug (27% off list price)
This game-changing mug can keep drinks hot no matter how distracted your morning becomes. It's a great gift for parents of young kids. It pairs with an app that can even check the temperature for you. Currently only the red and white colorways are on sale.
$109 at Amazon (regularly $149.95)
25
Amazon
Proctor Silex two-slice toaster with extra wide slots (25% off list price)
Upgrade your toaster situation for this highly-rated and popular version by Proctor Silex. Through Nov. 27 it's available for 25% off. You can use it on everything from English muffins to bread and even fluffy bagels and choose from seven toast shades for easy, perfect toast.
$17.99 at Amazon (regularly $23.99)
26
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station (29% off list price)
This gas-free portable power station uses a 293Wh lithium-ion battery pack to offer a safe and steady supply of energy to everything from laptops to fans. It features a perfectly compact and handled design and can be easily stored in your car, packed along with camping gear or kept safe in the event of a power outage. Even if you’re not an outdoors person or emergency preparedness enthusiast, you might find it useful to invest in this potentially lifesaving tool while it’s discounted. You can get it for 29% off through Nov. 27.
$199 at Amazon (regularly $279)
27
Amazon
Affresh dishwasher cleaner (20% off list price)
Washing machines need cleaning, too, and these Affresh tablets do just that. They're formulated to help remove smelly residue and stubborn grime. Through Nov. 27, you can save nearly 20% on these popular dishwasher cleaning tablets.
$14.52 at Amazon (regularly $17.98)
28
Amazon
TheraGun Prime massage gun (37% off list price)
Give the gift of comfort with this popular and highly-rated percussive massage device. It comes with four attachments and can be operated at five different speeds, for a spa-like deep tissue massage from the comfort of home. It's available at Amazon for 37% off through Nov. 27.
$189 at Amazon (regularly $299)
29
Amazon
Bug Bite Thing three-pack (28% off list price)
You can never have too many of these handy bug-bite suction tools around — I keep one in every room of the house and in my purse. It's a must for those of us who are prone to getting eaten alive by bugs. Shop now and save 28% on this lifesaving trio.
$17.99 at Amazon (regularly $26.99)
30
Amazon
Zojirushi 5-1/2-cup Micom rice cooker and warmer (31% off list price)
Through Nov. 27, shoppers get 31% off this popular rice cooker. This splurge-worthy kitchen gadget is loaded up with tons of easy-to-use settings, including modes for white and brown rice, keeping warm, steaming and more. You can even bake in it. It’s also super easy to clean, as it has a clear-coated stainless steel exterior and removable parts.
$159.99 at Amazon (regularly $232.50)
31
Amazon
Instant Pot Cortex six-quart air fryer (42% off list price)
This is a six-quart, four-in-one basket air fryer with customizable cooking programs for those who never remember to defrost the chicken (or who get hungry for something in the freezer). The Instant Vortex six-quart basket fryer heats frozen food in the blink of an eye, giving your food a satisfying crunch with less oil than traditional frying. Get it for 41% off through Dec. 3.
$69.99 at Amazon (regularly $119.95)
32
Amazon
Oral-B iO Series 8 Rechargeable electric toothbrush (30% off list price)
Through Nov. 27, get 30% off this powerful and effective electric toothbrush. Up your dental care game and blow your dentist's mind. It's worth the investment in your long-term health. It comes with its own travel case and two replacement heads.
$169.99 at Amazon (regularly $249.99)
33
Amazon
TheraFace Pro (20% off list price)
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create an eight-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy helps to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring decreases inflammation, while a hot ring eases pain and a cleansing ring helps to get a deeper clean for fresh, renewed skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease. Through Nov. 27, save 20% on this popular device.
$319 at Amazon (regularly $399)
34
Amazon
A refurbished Vitamix Explorian professional-grade blender (34% off list price)
If you need a large container, this 64-ounce blender gives you everything you love about the Explorian model with even more capacity. It has 10 variable speeds, a pulse feature, strong stainless steel blades and that self-cleaning function we know and love. Through Nov. 27, you can save 34% on this renewed high-end blender so you can make the perfect soups, smoothies, salsas and more.
$229.95 at Amazon (regularly $349.95)
35
Amazon
Aerogarden Harvest Elite indoor garden (38% off list price)
This popular hydroponic grow system helps to grow lush herbs indoors, all year round. It comes with a six-pod herb seed kit to grown basil, mint, thyme, parsley and more, and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food.
$89.99 at Amazon (regularly $144)
36
Amazon
Dyson V11 Extra cordless vacuum cleaner (30% off list price)
Cordless vacuums are a total game-changer, and you can't go wrong with one from Dyson. It's a big investment, but one you'll be thanking yourself for making for years to come. It has a powerful suction, is energy-efficient, is great at finding dirt and pet hear and can deep clean both carpets and hard wood flooring. You can even convert it to a handheld and clean staircases, upholstery and cars.
$419.99 at Amazon (regularly $599.99)
37
Amazon
Laifen hair dryer (40% off list price)
I swear by my Laifen hair dryer, and highly recommend it for anyone looking for a more affordable alternative to a Dyson Supersonic. Save 40% on this shockingly fast, low-heat dryer through Dec. 3.
$119.99 at Amazon (regularly $198.99)
38
Amazon
Medicube Age-R Booster H device (27% off list price)
I have been itching to get my hands on this popular K-beauty skin care device from Medicube. It promises to help your skin better and more deeply absorb your skin care products, maximizing their efficaciousness. If you're curious, now's the time to shop, because through Nov. 24, you can get 27% off Age-R items like this booster plus an additional 5% coupon offer at checkout.
$218 at Amazon (regularly $299)
39
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 vacuum (42% off list price)
Through Dec. 2, you can save 42% on this multitasking robot vacuum. You'll be shocked at just how much easier life is with one of these popular vacuums. This model offers Roomba's signature dirt detection technology that allows the device to spot and suction dirt from the filthier regions of your home, along with sensors that allow it to seamlessly navigate the room and avoid falling down the stairs.
$159 at Amazon (regularly $245)
40
Amazon
Snailex heated neck and shoulder massager (22% off list price)
Give the gift of relaxation with this rechargeable, cordless massager. It can be used up to 80 minutes on a single charge and is equipped with eight massage nodes that can be rotated and smooshed into tight areas for deep relief. Best of all, it has an infrared heat function that helps to introduce warmth and help relax the area.
$46.79 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)

