This Is The Best Dyson Hair Dryer Lookalike I’ve Tried Yet

“This dryer is amazing & just as good as a Dyson. Way cheaper than a Dyson, thankfully!! My hair is curly and the diffuser works so well, my curls are beautiful for at least 2 days with minimal product needed in between. Don’t waste your money on the Dyson, get this!!” — J.Willetts

“First off, I have to remark on the beautiful packaging of this hair dryer. It is packaged like an Apple device: beautiful white box, inside white cardboard surrounding the product, all the attachments carefully packed in their own cardboard sections, and even the instruction booklet is in it’s own cardboard envelope. I almost wanted to save the box! But on to the hair dryer itself. I have been thinking about a Dyson dryer, but the price is outrageous, so I did quite a bit of research and found this one. All the outside tech reviewers gave it high marks, as did the buyers on Amazon. It’s actually quieter than the Dyson, light weight, and drys my hair quickly. Love that the diffuser and direct dry attachment are magnetized to snap on effortlessly. I have a lot of hair, but it is fine. This dryer does an excellent job of adding body and it does so quickly and quietly. Mine is a pretty lavender. My plan is to buy one for my daughter for Christmas―maybe in red or pink! Treat yourself, it’s worth it!” — Karmann Ghia

“Super fast dryer. I had heard about this type of dryer and wondered what the hype was about. Well, they work. I have extremely thick hair but now it takes just minutes to dry.” — BookJunkie

“Savior for curly girls! Stunning blow dryer!! I just dried my curly, partially gray, medium thickness hair in less than 15 minutes. None of that curl separation from too much heat that results in that horrible frizz halo and crappy curl patterns. I actually have volume at the roots which is only ever achieved at the salon. I cannot believe it and I am so grateful. The Laifen just became the best beauty tool I have ever bought. It’s light. It doesn’t sound like an airplane. It actually sounds really cool. It’s easily maneuverable. It’s beautiful (and the other reviews are correct in that the unboxing feels like an Apple product). The diffuser attachment is magnetized and strong. FINALLY. It’s a brilliantly designed product and I love the way my hair looks after using it. Worth. Every. Penny.” — Monica A.

″I love how quickly my hair dries with this blow dryer. I do have a longer pixie cut but my hair is extremely thick. At the salon my stylist uses a Dyson hairdryer but I wasn’t willing to spend the money for that. In my opinion this Laifen is an extremely close second! The price is fair. I love it.” — bt

“This hair dryer is so much easier to use that my older one that is twice the size and much heavier. It is very powerful and dries my hair much faster. So happy that I bought it.” — Sue