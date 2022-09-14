Ex-Mueller Investigator's Drinking Declaration Sums Up Possible Trump Second Term

Andrew Weissmann, a former federal prosecutor who investigated Donald Trump’s role in Russian interference in the 2016 election, has imagined a second term for the ex-president. And it’s no happy hour. (Watch the video below.)

Asked Tuesday by MSNBC’s “All In” host Chris Hayes what he thought about “a Department of Justice in a Trump second term,” Weissmann replied:

“I think that I don’t have enough alcohol in my apartment to deal with that. Because there clearly would not be a rule of law. He’s basically gonna pardon whoever he wants to pardon. He can ask them to commit crimes for him. You could have people who, as you said, are like Bill Barr but even worse.”

Weissmann, a former lead prosecutor in Robert Mueller’s special counsel’s office who worked on the report about Trump, was elaborating on a new book’s claim that the Department of Justice asked a U.S. attorney to tweak legal language to distance then-President Trump from personal attorney Michael Cohen’s hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Daniels claimed she had an affair with Trump.

Weissmann then brought up Sidney Powell, the conspiracy theorist who litigated Trump’s false claims of election fraud and helped concoct strategies with Trump to overturn his defeat.

“He was thinking of installing Sidney Powell as a special counsel,” Weissmann said. “So the people he surrounds himself with and emulates are an absolute nightmare to a working fundamental democracy. So it’s really unfathomable to people in the department and outside of the department. And those are Republicans and Democrats who I think all share that view if you believe in the rule of law.”

Weismann mentioned that he had used his liquor consumption forecast before. Many citizens could probably relate.