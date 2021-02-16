Dr. Anthony Fauci has left his mark on medical science and, it appears, singles looking for love as well.

That’s because President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser has apparently inspired a new term for a particular type of dating: “Fauci-ing.”

Urban Dictionary defines “Fauci-ing” as “Declining to date someone because you don’t feel they are taking COVID-19 seriously enough.”

“Fauci-ing” was invented in November by the Plenty of Fish dating site, which also created the term “maskerading,” the act of pretending to care about coronavirus protocol just to impress a potential partner, according to the New York Post.

Fauci learned about the term recently when Axios.com asked him about it, and he was delighted.

“I’m gonna ‘Fauci’ you,” he laughed in the clip below.

Spend #ValentinesDay with #NIAID Director Dr. Fauci, whose last name has been added to the pandemic’s dating lexicon.



Watch his interview with #AxiosOnHBO’s @margarettalev tonight at 6PM on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/5iapRoXUoi — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) February 14, 2021

Fauci probably won’t have to do any “Fauci-ing” himself: He’s been married to Christine Grady since 1985 and suspects she’s well aware of proper pandemic protocols.

However, he’s sympathetic to single people trying to get by during the pandemic.

“It would be really frustrating to essentially semi-isolate yourself at a time when you’re trying to explore social interactions with people,” Fauci told Axios.com. “That leads to a considerable amount of stress and maybe even depression on the part of some people.”