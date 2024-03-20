Shopping travelappleheadphones

Apple AirPods And Pros Are On Sale Right Now For Up To 24% Off

Grab a pair (or two) of these top-rated earbuds before the sale ends.
By 

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Second generation Apple AirPods and AirPod pros are on sale
Amazon
Second generation Apple AirPods and AirPod pros are on sale

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Few things are more convenient than a pair of wireless earbuds. You can use them while working out, traveling, cleaning or just working at your desk. If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a pair of Apple’s iconic earbuds, today is the best day to do so, because right now, you can get the second-generation AirPods for $99 (originally $129) and second-generation AirPod Pros for $189.99 (originally $249) as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

Both come with a charging case that offers more than 24 hours of listening time when recharged so you can enjoy your favorite tunes or podcasts all day. This sale could end at any time, so if you’ve been putting off this purchase for a while, it’s a good time to snag a pair without having to pay full price.

Amazon
Second-generation Apple AirPods
Enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharged with the included compact charging case. You can also get easy access to Siri by simply saying, "Hey Siri."
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $129)
Amazon
Second-generation Apple AirPods Pro
These sweat resistant and Siri-responsive earbuds have over 11,356 5-star ratings on Amazon for a total score of 4.7 out of 5. They offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. These also come with tapered silicone tips that come in four different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.
$189.99 at Amazon (originally $249)

Before You Go

A Lexon Design Mino+ wireless Bluetooth speaker

12 Uniquely Designed Music Speakers To Get The Party Started

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING