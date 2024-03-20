Few things are more convenient than a pair of wireless earbuds. You can use them while working out, traveling, cleaning or just working at your desk. If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a pair of Apple’s iconic earbuds, today is the best day to do so, because right now, you can get the second-generation AirPods for $99 (originally $129) and second-generation AirPod Pros for $189.99 (originally $249) as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

Both come with a charging case that offers more than 24 hours of listening time when recharged so you can enjoy your favorite tunes or podcasts all day. This sale could end at any time, so if you’ve been putting off this purchase for a while, it’s a good time to snag a pair without having to pay full price.