“Avengers: Endgame” has vanquished James Cameron’s sci-fi epic “Avatar” to become the highest-grossing film in history.

“Endgame” earned an estimated $2.79 billion in worldwide revenue in just 13 weeks, surpassing “Avatar’s” $2.789 billion, The Associated Press reported Sunday. “Avatar” had been on top for a decade.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced the milestone Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con.

“Thanks to you, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is the biggest film of all-time,” Feige told the audience.

Officially, #AvengersEndgame has passed #Avatar to become the highest grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. pic.twitter.com/E9gj8dRRvU — Marvel Universe (@77MCU) July 21, 2019

It took “Endgame” just 10 days to swoop past “Titanic,” which held the second-place record. Outside of North America, “Endgame” was especially strong in China ($614 million), the United Kingdom ($114 million), South Korea ($105 million), Brazil ($85 million) and Mexico ($77 million), Variety reported.

“Endgame” was re-released in theaters last month with various extra features, including a deleted scene that was aimed at drawing fans back to bust the record.

“A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to these historic heights,” Alan Horn, Disney co-chairman and chief creative officer, said in a statement.

Disney is now home to seven of the top 10 highest-grossing films ever.

The 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t hold the highest-grossing domestic crown; that goes to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and its $936.6 million gross. “Endgame” is some $83 million short of that record, Deadline reported.

The now-iconic "Avengers... assemble" scene from #AvengersEndgame has now been officially-released in HD: pic.twitter.com/vrOv9z1E9p — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) July 20, 2019