Barr Threatens To Cancel House Judiciary Hearing Over Format Dispute

ASSOCIATED PRESS Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

By Mary Clare Jalonick

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has informed the House Judiciary Committee that Attorney General William Barr may not attend a Thursday hearing to review special counsel Robert Mueller’s report due to objections over the panel’s questioning format, a source told the Associated Press and a senior Democratic committee aide told HuffPost.

The department has balked at the panel’s plans to allow committee counsels from both sides to question Barr after the traditional round of questioning by members, as CNN first reported.

Justice officials also told the committee they opposed the panel’s plan to go into closed session if members want to discuss redacted portions of Mueller’s report. That’s also according to the senior Democratic aide who spoke to AP, who requested anonymity to discuss the confidential communications with the Justice Department.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Barr is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and the House panel Thursday.