7 Of The Highest-Rated Gym Bags On Amazon To Tote Your Workout Gear

These roomy, functional gym bags are the perfect companion for your next sweat session — and they don’t cost big bucks.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ultimate-Gym-Bag-2-0-Compartments/dp/B07GSJ45CF?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=640162b5e4b065f42e30ebdf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="FocusGear ultimate gym bag 2.0" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="640162b5e4b065f42e30ebdf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ultimate-Gym-Bag-2-0-Compartments/dp/B07GSJ45CF?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=640162b5e4b065f42e30ebdf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">FocusGear ultimate gym bag 2.0</a>
Amazon
FocusGear ultimate gym bag 2.0

If your gym bag has seen better days, it’s probably time to replace it with a new one. And regardless of whether you’re a frequent gym-goer or are just starting your workout journey, there’s nothing more motivating than heading out with a shiny new accessory to stash all your fitness essentials.

But if you don’t know which one is right for you, you’re in luck, because we rounded up some of the highest-rated gym bags you can buy on Amazon from brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma and more. Each one has tons of room to keep all of your clothing, water bottles and precious valuables safe while you’re working up a sweat.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
An everyday gym bag big enough for all your essentials
Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

This small duffle bag from Nike comes in several colors, including gray, blue, pink and black. It has one large compartment for easy access to gym essentials and interior and exterior zip pockets for additional small items. It measures 20 inches by 11 inches by 11 inches.

Promising review: "I go to the gym on my lunch break from work and this bag helps keep my 5lb tub of protein powder, any other vitamins and capsules I have as well, and my workout clothes inside! I also use the side pouches for my water bottle/shaker bottle that I have. It’s very roomy especially if you are using it for the gym like I am! Great that it’s nice and can also fit well into the cubbies I have at the gym to use. I highly recommend it for anyone!" — Robbie
$50+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A high-capacity bag with dedicated shoe strorage
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

You'll never run out of space in this roomy gym bag, which has multiple pockets and compartments to store clothing, shoes, fitness accessories and small valuables like your cell phone. It's available in purple, gray, blue and black and is about 21 inches by 10 inches by 11 inches.

Promising review: "This is the best gym bag I’ve ever owned. Separate compartment for shoes is a life saver to keep the dirty from the clean. The small pocket in front is perfect for my small instructor items like mic filter, adapter, & card. Side mesh pocket is perfect for my phone. Adjustable strap, sturdy zippers, perfect size. Bag perfectly fits a pair of cycle shoes, second set of workout clothes/sweater or change of clothes and toiletries. Would buy again 10/10" — Stephanie Combs
$28.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An all-purpose bag with space to store a yoga mat
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Yoga enthusiasts, you don't have to lug your heavy yoga mat by hand anymore thanks to this handy gym bag. In addition to multiple storage compartments and pockets, it also has a built-in yoga strap to keep your mat secure. It comes in gray, pink, blue, green and red. It's available in medium (17 inches by 9 inches by 8 inches) and large (18.75 inches by 10.25 inches by 8 inches) sizes.

Promising review: "It’s so perfect for when I go to the gym. It holds everything including my yoga mat. Plus there’s a pouch made for anything wet/sweaty. Super cute!! I wish I would’ve bought it years ago." — Kathleen
$26.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A water-repellant bag with a vented side pocket for sweaty things
Amazon rating: 4.8 out of stars

Under Armour's Undeniable 5.0 duffle bag is perfect for all your gym excursions. It has a water-repellent finish to keep your items dry on rainy days and a spacious main compartment to fit clothes, workout accessories and more. There's even a large vented side pocket for dirty clothes or shoes. It comes in multiple colors, including blue, black, pink, green, camo and gray/white. It measures approximately 12 inches by 11 inches by 25 inches.

Promising review: "I am in love with this bag! It is a great size for my daily gym routine. I can fit a change of clothes, towel, toiletry bag along with shower shoes and a change of shoes in the shoe compartment. There are two pockets outside of the bag which is helpful for odds and ends and a soft pocket inside for jewelry or small headphones. I have really enjoyed this bag so far!" — Morgan Ugo
$40 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An under-$35 option with a compartment for every conceivable need
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

This gym bag has a whopping 10 compartments, meaning you can get truly organized when gym days come around. It includes a full-length shoe pocket, water-resistant pocket for wet clothes or swimsuits and two external bottle holders. It comes in a 15-inch small size and a 20-inch medium size.

Promising review: "My husband uses this for the gym before work and loves that there's a separate pocket for his shoes. It's perfect for not getting his work clothes dirty and a great size. We were skeptical it would fit his shoes (size 13) but it even fits his work boots." — Daniele
$33.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An elevated option that doubles as a weekender bag
Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

This reviewer-friendly duffle bag has over 20,000 five-star ratings and can easily double as weekender bag when you're not using it at the gym. It comes in many colors, including gray, pink, black, purple, blue, white and green. Pockets are abundant, so you'll never run out of space to store everything. It's roughly 11 inches by 21 inches by 7 inches.

Promising review: "I bought this bag to use for when I go to the gym and take my kids to swim lessons. It has a wet pocket to store bathroom or pool items and I absolutely love that idea for a bag! It has so much room for items you might need whether you are traveling, going to the gym, or just staying overnight somewhere. It has all kinds of colors and the handles are very durable. Love this bag!" — Kaila C.
$36.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A water-resistant bag that's perfect for the gym and weekend trips
Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Durability is the name of the game with this Adidas bag that's designed with water-resistant material and a large main compartment for your gym items. Plus, it has two zippered side pockets and a zippered front pocket for extra storage. It's 11.75 inches by 20.5 inches by 11 inches, and comes in colors like pink, white, gray, black and navy blue.

Promising review: "This is a GREAT bag. It's got a good amount of pockets that you can put in a bunch of things, I was able to fit in my towel, change of clothes, toiletries, sandals etc. as well as gym equipment when I go to the gym and it has a nice little pocket on the inside that you can put in any high value items you don't want stolen. Glad I got this :)" — David Morcos
$35 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A sporty gym bag that's both stylish and functional
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

This gym bag has a ventilated shoe pocket, side zip pocket and a front zip pocket to store your valuables. It comes in multiple black and gray color combinations, and is 21 inches by 10.5 inches by 9.5 inches.

Promising review: "The bag is very nice especially for the price. It was roomier than I expected and fits my stuff much better than my old bag that I used. I use this as my gym bag and it is perfect. Fit my clothes and a full size towel plus my shoes. I keep my shampoo, soap, brush and other personal items in the shoe compartment and the other side is perfect for my lock, wallet, phone and other stuff while I work out. I will also use for short trips." — Kindle Customer
$20.33+ at Amazon
