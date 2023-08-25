Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, and as much as we’re mourning the end of summer , there are some fabulous sales to ease us into the fall season. Labor Day sales are a great time to stock up on everything from practical home goods to fun fall clothing , kitchen gadgets and more while enjoying major savings.

Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of the very best Labor Day sales available this year, and will be frequently adding more as they’re revealed. They include HuffPost readers’ favorite retailers and most sought-after items. Beloved brands like Brooklinen, Old Navy and Merrell are offering major discounts on some of their most popular items, so now is the time to snag the special something you’ve been eyeing.