Athleta

Athleta's sale section is currently teeming with incredible deals on their must-have athleisure. But if you've been eyeing the brand's cult-fave Brooklyn ankle pants , then now's the time to jump on them. They're comfortable enough to be worn on the go, whether you're traveling, commuting to work or doing your daily errands and school runs — but also stylish enough to look put together and fashion-forward. They're made with light, stretchy fabric with a silky feel and a rib-knit waistband that doesn't feel restrictive. They're available in regular, tall and petite sizing from 00 to 26 in 10 different colors.