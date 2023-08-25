ShoppingBeautyStylehome

Beloved brands like Brooklinen, Old Navy and Merrell are offering major discounts on some of their most popular items.
Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, and as much as we’re mourning the end of summer, there are some fabulous sales to ease us into the fall season. Labor Day sales are a great time to stock up on everything from practical home goods to fun fall clothing, kitchen gadgets and more while enjoying major savings.

Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of the very best Labor Day sales available this year, and will be frequently adding more as they’re revealed. They include HuffPost readers’ favorite retailers and most sought-after items. Beloved brands like Brooklinen, Old Navy and Merrell are offering major discounts on some of their most popular items, so now is the time to snag the special something you’ve been eyeing.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices, sale timing and availability are subject to change.

HuffPost Reader Faves

1
Merrell
Merrell
Get up to 50% off during Merrell's Labor Day sales event. Get the whole family new kicks that are as comfortable as they are durable and stylish. Some of the brand's best selling styles will be on sale, including the Hydro Moc,Moab Flight and Alpine sneaker.
Shop sale at Merrell
2
REI
REI Co-Op
The employee-owned outdoor retailer is offering up to 40% off as part of their Labor Day sale and clearance event. Get rare saving on camping goods like this fanatically beloved inflatable sleeping pad from Megamat. Reviewers (along with our senior Shopping editor Janie Campbell) say it offers an astonishingly comfortable night’s sleep and is worth every penny.
Shop sale at REI
3
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
If you want some cozy sheets, ultra-soft towels or deliciously cozy robes, then Brooklinen is the place to shop. Get 20% off sitewide at Brooklinen.com and at their Amazon shop, starting Aug. 30 through Sept. 6 (excluding Last Call items and Spaces partner products).
Shop sale at BrooklinenShop Brooklinen sale at Amazon
4
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Get up to 50% off furniture, decor, candles and more, an extra 40% off sale and final sale items and 20% off select beauty items from August 29 through September 4. As much as I can't resist the Anthropologie home section, this discounted ruched crop top is calling to me. Whether you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe or want to add a bit of elegant accessories to your living space for a fall refresh, Anthropologie has you covered, as always.
Shop sale at Anthropologie
5
Courant
Courant
Stock up on office and home essentials with Courant’s sleek and efficient charging solutions. I can't get enough of these stylish charging stations — they're the epitome of form and function. Through September 4, get a color-matched MAG:1 with the purchase of a MAG:2 or get a free CATCH:1 with the purchase of a CATCH:3.
Shop sale at Courant
6
Athleta
Athleta
Athleta's sale section is currently teeming with incredible deals on their must-have athleisure. But if you've been eyeing the brand's cult-fave Brooklyn ankle pants, then now's the time to jump on them. They're comfortable enough to be worn on the go, whether you're traveling, commuting to work or doing your daily errands and school runs — but also stylish enough to look put together and fashion-forward. They're made with light, stretchy fabric with a silky feel and a rib-knit waistband that doesn't feel restrictive. They're available in regular, tall and petite sizing from 00 to 26 in 10 different colors.
Shop sale at Athleta
7
Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Stock up on fall fashion essentials like shoes and purses from Aug. 29 through Sept. 5 at Cole Haan and save on their most popular products.
Shop sale at Cole Haan
8
Old Navy
Old Navy
You can't go wrong with clothing for the whole family at Old Navy. From August 29 through Sept. 4, get up to 60% off, with styles starting at just $8.
Shop sale at Old Navy
9
Amazon
Waterpik
Through September 4, save majorly on Waterpik's most popular water flossers, including fan-favorite Aquarius, pictured here. The Aquarius is available for $40 off, the Waterpik electric toothbrush is $20 off and the Waterpik cordless slide is $20 off. They'll seriously elevate your dental care game.
Shop sale at Amazon
10
Solawave
Solawave
Treat your skin to a bit of red light therapy courtesy of Solawave. From August 30 through September 5, get 30% off the entire site with the code POOLSIDE.
Shop sale at Solawave
11
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Nordstrom is a great place to shop for timeless clothing like these great cropped Topshop jeans and some killer heels, but their sale section includes everything from home necessities to kids accessories, cooking gear and more. And don't forget to take a peek at their beauty deals.
Shop sale at Nordstrom
12
Food52
Food52
Save on Food52's elegant home wares while you can. They include items like kitchen towels, cooking tools, aprons, knives and even a beautiful step ladder. The world is your oyster.
Shop sale at Food52
13
Away
Away
Find out why these suitcases are cult-favorites and pick up your very own while you can still get a great deal. Through September 4, save up to 35% on Away’s best-selling Original suitcases and select bags. They're perfect for your late summer and cozy fall getaways.
Shop sale at Away
14
Etsy
Etsy
Shop Etsy's Labor Day sales and save up to 50% on lovely items like this personalized photo box. There's also a lovely selection of jewelry, handmade accessories and decorative objects, artwork and more all on sale right now.
Shop sale at Etsy
15
Zappos
Zappos
Zappos has shoes for every occasion for every member of the family. Hop on the On running shoe trend with a pair of these bestselling sneakers or pick up some trusty Crocs, comfortable Naturalizer heels and more. Either way, you can't go wrong with these savings.
Shop sale at Zappos
16
Target
Target
Sweet kids clothing, must-have cooking tools, gorgeous fall staples and more are all majorly discounted over at Target right now. Save on everything from tech items like laptops and headphones to gardening supplies.
Shop sale at Target
17
Wayfair
Wayfair
Need a new lamp? How about a fun accent chair or even a bedframe? Wayfair has you covered. Their Labor Day sales are the perfect time to invest in otherwise pricey home goods like furniture and kitchen gadgets.
Shop sale at Wayfair
18
Walmart
Walmart
From kitchen gadgets to back-to-school gear, furniture and beyond, Walmart has you covered with great deals for the entire family. These irresistible prices are almost too good to be true, and the finds can be surprisingly stylish — like this stylish Shaker-style bench for under $150.
Shop sale at Walmart

Home

1
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
It doesn't get more elegant than The Citizenry's stunning globally sourced home goods. Through September 5, The Citizenry is offering shoppers 20% off their top-selling rugs, bedding, pillows, blankets, furniture and baskets to refresh your space this fall.
Shop sale at The Citizenry
2
LensDirect
LensDirect
Keep your eyeballs in tip-top shape with all of LensDirect's eye care wares. Use code LABOR23 and get 20% off contacts and 30% off eyewear, lens replacement and sunglasses Sept. 1 through Sept. 8.
Shop sale at LensDirect
3
Artifact Uprising
Artifact Uprising
Preserve all your precious memories with albums and prints at Artifact Uprising. Get 15% off sitewide and 20% off orders over $250 from Sept. 1 through Sept. 5 with code LABORDAY.
Shop Artifact Uprising
4
W&P
W&P
Through Sept. 4, spend over $100 and get a free 16-ounce lavender insulated water bottle. It's W&P's newest launch and is the perfect addition to a backpack or work bag. Head on over to pick up sustainable home must-haves like reusable lunch containers and food storage bags and enjoy this delightful freebie.
Shop sale at W&P
5
Diggs
Diggs
Train your pup in style with Diggs' gorgeous pet accessories. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, use code PUP20 and get 20% off the brand's award-winning Revol dog crate.
Shop sale at Diggs
6
Stanley
Stanley
Get up to 30% off now through Sept. 4 on Stanley's popular hydration products. Stock up and keep your water (or coffee) levels high. These prices are so great you could even get matching mugs for the whole family. How cute is that?
Shop sale at Stanley
7
Tushy
Tushy
Once you try a bidet, you'll wonder how you ever went so long without it. Give your existing toilet a makeover and save with Tushy's Labor Day deals. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 11, save over $50 on the Tushy Classic 3.0, over $60 on the Tushy Spa 3.0 and over $239 on the Tushy Ace electric bidet seat.
Shop sale at Tushy
8
Wild One
Wild One
With fall just around the corner, it's the perfect time to stock up on your favorite pet products and save. Get up to 35% off during Wild One’s sale, now through Sept. 5. The sale has everything your pet needs to thrive in style.
Shop sale at Wild One
9
Parachute
Parachute
Parachute’s highly-rated Eco-Comfort mattress is having a Labor Day Sale of its own. From Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, you can save 15% on this cushy, comfy mattress. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and Cal king sizing.
Shop sale at Parachute
10
Home Depot
Home Depot
The Home Depot’s Labor Day sales event runs through Sept. 4, with appliance deals extended through Sept. 13. Enjoy great discounts across appliances, grills and much more!
Shop sale at Home Depot
11
Roku
Roku
From Sept. 3 through Sept. 9, save up to $100 on classic Roku items like the Roku Express, Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Roku Streambar and even select Roku Smart TVs.
Shop sale at Roku
12
Crane & Canopy
Crane & Canopy
Enjoy up to 60% off bedding and sheets (like this palm-leaf printed set) and home décor from Aug. 29 through Sept. 5 at Crane & Canopy.
Shop sale at Crane & Canopy
13
Amerisleep
Amerisleep
This popular sleep brand is offering $450 off any mattress with the code AS450, 30% off adjustable bed bundles (no code needed), 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase (no code needed), and 20% off pillows, mattress toppers and bamboo sheets with code LD20.
Shop sale at Amerisleep
14
Ostrichpillow
Ostrichpillow
Ostrichpillow is full of great products to help you get some much-needed rest. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 8, get 15% off on Go neck pillow, eye mask and bed pillow with the code BIGDEAL15.
Shop sale at Ostrichpillow
15
Luna
Luna
Luna is an AAPI-founded company making incredibly soft, high-end eco-friendly sleep products that don't cost a fortune. Now through Sept. 10, enjoy 20% off Luna’s entire line of sleep products as well as a free hot/cold weighted eye mask on all orders over $100 with code LABORDAY20.
Shop sale at Luna
16
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond (formerly known as Overstock.com) is officially back online and treating shoppers to discounts up to 70% off from Aug. 29th through Sept. 7. The sale will feature deep discounts across categories, with bath essentials starting at $19, kitchen appliances starting at $39, living room seating starting at $179 and mattresses starting at $199.
Shop sale at Bed Bath & Beyond
17
Casper
Casper
Upgrade your sleep situation with Casper and save. Get up to 20% off everything, including must-haves like mattresses, pillows, adjustables and more, through Sept. 12.


Shop sale at Casper
18
Article
Article
Overhaul your living space with one of Article's gorgeous furniture pieces like the brand's bestselling Sven sofa (pictured here in birch ivory). Shop now to save hundreds on couches, tables, accessories and so much more.
Shop sale at Article

Kitchen

1
Nutribullet
Nutribullet
From Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, Nutribullet and Magic Bullet are offering 20% off all products sitewide with code LABORDAY20. Get ready for the soups and smoothies of your dreams without having to dig deep into your bank account.
Shop sale at Nutribullet
2
Anyday
Anyday
Founded by Steph Chen in 2021, Anyday is a cookware brand specifically designed for microwave cooking, and its plastic-free glass cookware is as good as it gets. From Aug. 31 through Sept. 6, get 20% off when you spend $100 or more, a free gift with a purchase of $125 or more and free shipping on orders over $30.
Shop sale at Anyday
3
Partners Coffee
Partners Coffee
Enjoy a delicious morning beverage with Partners Coffee's great coffees, teas and other items. Stock up and get 20% off from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.
Shop sale at Partners Coffee
4
Omsom
Omsom
Vanessa and Kim Pham, first-generation Vietnamese-American sisters, started Omsom to reclaim the cultural integrity of the Asian foods they love. Their flavorful products are a must for anyone who loves food. From Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, get 25% off first-time subscriptions with code LDW25.
Shop sale at Omsom
5
SodaStream
SodaStream
Get fizzy with a SodaStream of your own, a seltzer-lover's best friend. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 9, get 20% off sitewide (excluding gas) with the code LABOR20.
Shop sale at SodaStream
6
Juliet
Juliet
Through Sept. 4, shoppers can use discount code SUMMER15 to get 15% off all Juliet sauvignon blanc, rosé and pinor noir eco-magnums. Cheers!
Shop sale at Juliet

Style

1
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Pick up some new activewear and athleisure from Girlfriend Collective. Their beautiful colorways, inclusive sizing, lovely silhouettes and expansive collection are as dreamy as it comes. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, get 20% off sitewide. Orders over $125. will receive a Please Recycle backpack as a free gift with purchase.
Shop sale at Girlfriend Collective
2
Lee
Lee
Stock up on denim that will look great for years to come during iconic denim brand Lee's Labor Day sale. From Aug. 31 through Sept. 5, enjoy an extra 30% off on all sale styles with code LABORDAY.
Shop sale at Lee
3
Andie Swim
Andie Swim
Our editors love Andie Swim bathing suits, and while it might seem counterintuitive to get swimwear at the end of the summer season, it's actually the best time to save. Come your next vacation, you'll be thrilled to have a new item. From Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, get 30% off sitewide and up to 65% off sale items.
Shop sale at Andie Swim
4
Melissa
Melissa
Feel like a kid again in Melissa's timeless jelly shoes and save while you can. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 5 get 20% off sitewide, including sale items, with code SUMMER20.
Shop sale at Melissa
5
H&M
H&M
On Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, save 20% off sitewide at H&M across all categories. H&M members get early access beginning on Sept. 2.
Shop sale at H&M
6
Macy's
Macy's
From Aug. 30 through Sept. 4, get storewide deals across all of Macy's categories with code LABOR. Get up to 20% off select items like clothing, handbags, jewelry, accessories, menswear, suits, swim, luggage, home items and more.
Shop sale at Macy's

Beauty

1
Kosas
Kosas
Skin care lovers will definitely want to snag some goodies from Kosas. From Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, get 50% off the brand’s tinted face oil, Weightless lipstick and more.
Shop sale at Kosas
2
Kitsch
Kitsch
From Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, get 20% off sitewide at Kitsch with the code FALL20. Pick up hair accessories like scrunchies, no-heat curling tools, satin pillowcases and more.
Shop sale at Kitsch
3
Vegamour
Vegamour
Through Sept. 5, get 25% off sitewide with any one-time purchase or 30% off with subscriptions when you use the code CELEBRATE7. Get the thickest and healthiest hair of your life with their hair care essentials.
Shop sale at Vegamour
4
Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth
This highly effective, results-driven luxury skin care brand is offering 30% off it's supersized items, excluding niacinamide, from Aug. 30 through Sept. 4.
Shop sale at Peter Thomas Roth
5
Farmacy
Farmacy
Everyone’s favorite clean beauty brand is offering 20% off sitewide, and free tiered gifts with orders of $65+ and $115+. Use code LABORDAY20 from Sept. 1 through Sept. 9 to save.
Shop sale at Farmacy
6
Kerastase
Kerastase
Kerastase is offering tiered deals on their gorgeous hair care products from Sept. 1 through Sept. 5. Buy one full size item and get 10% off, but two full size items and get 15% off and buy three full size items to get 20% off with the code LDW23.
Shop sale at Kerastase
7
Walmart
Walmart
The Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event taking place through Sept. 24 will feature hundreds of great rollbacks and savings on new and trending brands and products both online and in-store.
Shop sale at Walmart
8
SkinStore
SkinStore
Stock up on all your skin care needs and save, because SkinStore is offering up to 25% off customer-favorite brands including Elemis, Sunday Riley, NuFACE and more through Sept. 4 with code LABOR.
Shop sale at SkinStore
9
IT Cosmetics
It Cosmetics
From Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, It Cosmetics is offering 25% off best-selling items (like its wildly popular editor-favoriteCC cream), making it the perfect time to stock up on essentials like concealer, cleansing balm and mascara. Purchases of $75 or more will include a gift with purchase.
Shop sale at IT Cosmetics

