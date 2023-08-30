Amazon

A 500-piece bead kit (14% off)

The discount on this item is not very steep, but I have had this bead set bookmarked for a while. My kids played with the same kit at a friend’s house recently and were so obsessed, and my older daughter asked for a bead kit when we went to the craft store the other day, so I think we’re entering this “era,” if you will. These colorful beads snap together to form strands, and can also be attached to the included cuffs and rings to make other accessories. Based on what I've seen, the resulting designs are legitimately cool and wearable. (I'm kind of biased, but still.) There are a total of 500 pieces in the set.