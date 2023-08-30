Last time you heard from me, I was shopping all of the best Prime Day deals on toys for my kids and stuff to make my life as a mom easier — and I remarked that time was passing way too quickly. Surprise: It’s kept marching on, and my older daughter is starting preschool in a few days. (Sniff.)
The silver lining is that there are a slew of extra-good Labor Day sales for stocking up on everything we’re going to need for school (along with some goodies for my younger one, who I know will miss her sister a lot during the day).
Ahead, check out the best Labor Day deals for parents and kids from retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart and more.
HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.