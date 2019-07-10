Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Shut Down 'The Lion King' Red Carpet

All eyes were on Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at the world premiere of the new “Lion King” remake in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The “Hold Up” singer ― who voices Nala in the film ― wore a gorgeous, custom-made Alexander McQueen design that transformed a black blazer into a bejeweled piece of art, dripping in crystals that extended down her black, tulle skirt.

Bey paired her look with a necklace and earrings from McQueen’s costume collection, along with nude and white diamond rings by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

Blue Ivy wore a similarly-fashioned black bejeweled blazer with an outfitted tulle skirt.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Beyoncé attends the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images The mother-daughter duo looked stunning.

Charley Gallay via Getty Images Shahadi Wright Joseph, who voices young Nala, and Beyonce Knowles-Carter, and Blue Ivy Carter.

After the premiere, a new single by Beyoncé called “Spirit” was released from the “Lion King: The Gift” album.

The singer, who produced and curated the new album, spoke about what the new album meant to her.

“This is a new experience of storytelling,” the singer said in a statement, describing the collection of songs as “sonic cinema” that is a “mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”

“Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation,” the 37-year-old said.

Beyonce added that it was “important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”