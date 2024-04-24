PoliticsJoe Biden UkraineIsrael

Biden Signs Ukraine, Israel Aid Package That Could Also Ban TikTok

The president requested the money in October, but it was held up for months because of opposition from Donald Trump and House Republicans.
S.V. Date
Senior White House Correspondent, HuffPost

President Joe Biden has signed a foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel. Above, he meets in February with (from left) Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House.
Evan Vucci via Associated Press

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden has signed a $95 billion foreign aid package that sends military assistance to Ukraine and Israel as well as humanitarian relief for Palestinians in Gaza after months of delay caused by Donald Trump and his House allies.

The legislation lacks any money to increase security at the southern border with Mexico after the coup-attempting former president told Republican members of Congress that such measures would help Biden win reelection and should therefore be stopped.

The bill, however, does force the Chinese company that owns TikTok to sell it to an American firm or be banned in the U.S.

