Carl Bernstein: 'Today Was A Great Day For The Truth'

"We have a different dynamic after today," said the Watergate reporter after the first public impeachment hearings against Trump.

Carl Bernstein on Wednesday night reflected on the first day of the public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and concluded: “Today was a great day for the truth.”

“What we are witnessing is the construction of evidence about a conspiracy to undermine our electoral process through the intervention of a foreign power,” the venerated Watergate reporter said on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” as he discussed the testimony of diplomats Bill Taylor and George Kent.

Bernstein acknowledged no one knows how the impeachment proceedings will play out but said “what is clear is there’s a different dynamic out there, as evidenced by the Republicans’ response.”

“Republican senators are taking this seriously. They don’t like this information, they don’t like Trump, a lot of them, am I right about this?” he asked former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.).

“Well, you know, they’re like me, we like what he does, we don’t like what he says,” Santorum replied.

“Well, that’s important, and a number of them say he’s crazy, and say it to you, and say it to me,” said Bernstein. To which Santorum, after a pause, described Trump as “a street fighter.”

“They say a lot more than that Rick,” Bernstein fired back. “They really talk about his stability, all of this is in play now. We have a different dynamic after today. I’m not predicting anything, except none of us knows where this is going.”

