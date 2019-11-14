Carl Bernstein: 'Today Was A Great Day For The Truth'

Carl Bernstein on Wednesday night reflected on the first day of the public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and concluded: “Today was a great day for the truth.”

“What we are witnessing is the construction of evidence about a conspiracy to undermine our electoral process through the intervention of a foreign power,” the venerated Watergate reporter said on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” as he discussed the testimony of diplomats Bill Taylor and George Kent.

Bernstein acknowledged no one knows how the impeachment proceedings will play out but said “what is clear is there’s a different dynamic out there, as evidenced by the Republicans’ response.”

“Republican senators are taking this seriously. They don’t like this information, they don’t like Trump, a lot of them, am I right about this?” he asked former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.).

“Well, you know, they’re like me, we like what he does, we don’t like what he says,” Santorum replied.

“Well, that’s important, and a number of them say he’s crazy, and say it to you, and say it to me,” said Bernstein. To which Santorum, after a pause, described Trump as “a street fighter.”

“They say a lot more than that Rick,” Bernstein fired back. “They really talk about his stability, all of this is in play now. We have a different dynamic after today. I’m not predicting anything, except none of us knows where this is going.”

