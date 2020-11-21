Carl Bernstein Rails At 'Mad King' Trump's Assault On Democracy

Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein on Saturday bashed “mad king” Donald Trump on CNN for working furiously to dismantle democracy.

“We are watching ... the final days of the mad king, and what he is attempting to do to overturn constitutional rule in this country, our constitutional traditions, our democratic traditions of fair elections,” Bernstein told CNN anchor Fredericka Whitfield.

“He also is trying to undermine the very basis of trust in our electoral institution — which is essential for having democracy,” Bernstein added. “And Republicans on Capitol Hill ... know this. And they are talking with each other now about the rantings and doings of a mad king.”

As “time goes on, these Republicans [will] realize that throwing in their lot with Donald Trump is going to be increasingly a dangerous business,” he warned.

“We are going to see a diminution of Donald Trump’s influence in this country, because it is becoming apparent, more and more — to even people who voted for him — that his stability, that his processes, are not those of someone who’s got his feet firmly planted on the ground,” Bernstein said. “More and more he is going to be defined by his instability.

