Carrie Ann Inaba Taking Leave Of Absence From 'The Talk'

“The Talk” is losing another voice ― at least temporarily.

Co-host Carrie Ann Inaba announced Monday that she is taking a leave of absence from the daytime chat show “to focus on my well-being.”

“I know you guys understand,” she continued in a clip posted to Instagram. (See it below.) “Health is the most important thing.”

“I hope to be back soon!” she added in the caption.

Inaba provided no details, but did include the tag “#autoimmunewarrior,” perhaps referring to immune disorders she’s been diagnosed with, including Sjogren’s syndrome, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Inaba, 53, also a judge on “Dancing with the Stars,” contracted COVID-19 in December. She took a break for health reasons in March as well.

“The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood informed fans of Inaba’s absence during Monday’s broadcast.

“We miss you Carrie Ann, and we look forward to having you back with us soon,” Underwood said, per the New York Post.

“The Talk” was hit with a much-discussed personnel issue last month. Sharon Osbourne and the show parted ways after she came under fire for defending Piers Morgan’s dismissal of Meghan Markle’s claims of palace racism. She and Underwood had a racially charged argument about the matter, and the show went on hiatus.