Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
Medically speaking, when a cat reaches out their paw to you you must take it and kiss it and say "charmed" in an old fashioned way.— Mark Primiano (@Doctor1Hundred) April 10, 2023
Medically speaking.
Greyhounds love to lie down like they’ve just fallen off a tall building pic.twitter.com/3qbwcEk01M— Patrick Lenton (@PatrickLenton) April 10, 2023
just want to say i don’t think snoopy would like most of you. i know you have fun looking at him, but your lifestyles would disgust him— carter hambley (@carterhambley) April 8, 2023
spending £25 on this scratching post was a good investment pic.twitter.com/aj1SGClhxO— Rachael H Funnell (@The_RHF) April 10, 2023
I was taking my diazepam before my flight and the Swiss guy in the seat next to me saw and guessed I was nervous, so he asked me if I liked cats and then showed me a photo of a cat dressed as a pilot and said “I heard he’s flying our plane, I think we can trust him” 😭— Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) April 13, 2023
ETHICAL DILEMMA: both cats are meowing for you to come play with them but are in separate rooms and are watching you so they will know if you choose the other cat— Josh Trebach, MD (@jtrebach) April 11, 2023
what do u do pic.twitter.com/LSCQAAvjQ2
if you tell me to “Meet the Marchioness of Cholmondeley” you best believe I don’t wanna see a human woman. I wanna see a well dressed cat that speaks french https://t.co/plG5mqq17A— Smooth Dunk (@SmoothDunk) April 12, 2023
if not given constant tasks, high-energy working dogs will assign themselves tasks, and you might not like what they choose. for instance they might uhhh trek across a frozen sea to Wales https://t.co/qkhvSVBpKW— Amanda Mull (@amandamull) April 12, 2023
Me when my cats decide to cuddle my boyfriend and not me pic.twitter.com/D1cijVm7O0— Jon 🧪 (@gaypipette) April 14, 2023
my parents got our dog a raincoat pic.twitter.com/LskS3mr7aE— vo 🪴 (@lettucepunch) April 12, 2023
For 3 minute of past hour, you have failed to attatenton to dog. The council will hear of this. pic.twitter.com/6mvQcAjD2Q— Dog Solution (@DogSolutions) April 13, 2023
I think God wants me to pet this cat pic.twitter.com/OtnKSaHL20— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) April 13, 2023
this is simply the largest rabbit we've ever seen pic.twitter.com/e0plWQpjBG— Nebraska Humane Society (@NEHumaneSociety) April 11, 2023
Somebody found a stick (and is hoping that I did not notice she found a stick). pic.twitter.com/K26AJoCVFY— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) April 12, 2023
please enjoy these pics from the group chat last night, where it was discovered that it was simultaneously eepy time in everyone's house pic.twitter.com/tuhuGZybCj— cait (@punished_cait) April 11, 2023
Me:— Andrea Kuszewski 🧠 (@AndreaKuszewski) April 13, 2023
Snacks are done, breakfast is done.
My dog:
What about second breakfast pic.twitter.com/l4A2FVtN3M
April 14, 2023
There is a bright ember deep inside me, a passionate flame that will let me neither eat nor rest until the whole world understands how cute my cats are. pic.twitter.com/u6KJnwSLHV— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) April 14, 2023
Get a dog, they said. It'll be fun, they said.. pic.twitter.com/dQcuyNElku— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 13, 2023
AERIAL NAP pic.twitter.com/lII5r5gm39— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) April 8, 2023
when your dog stages an intervention pic.twitter.com/Z2eJYj0KDc— Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) April 12, 2023
how I’m trying to be in 2023 pic.twitter.com/bumKEBlMoa— Amy (lolennui@mstdn.social) (@lolennui) April 13, 2023