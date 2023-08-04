What's Hot

21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Jul. 29- Aug. 4)

"Wish anything in life fascinated me half as much as my cat is fascinated by any door in our house being closed"
Hilary Hanson
By 

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X.com (is Elon Musk fur real?), to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

