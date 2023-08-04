Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X.com (is Elon Musk fur real?), to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
Wish anything in life fascinated me half as much as my cat is fascinated by any door in our house being closed— Emma (@CampbellxEmma) July 29, 2023
me: where were you?— 𝘥𝘶𝘮𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘴 𝘢𝘴𝘴 𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘰𝘵 (@melip0ne) July 30, 2023
my cat: not in the basement
also my cat: pic.twitter.com/N9PNh0eDT8
when you get a cat they shouldn’t make you pay for more storage on your phone. they should just give it to you— Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) July 31, 2023
the cone is significantly restricting her ability to lick the baby and they are both very upset about this pic.twitter.com/EGJyIQFC09— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) August 3, 2023
thinking about a roommate i had who would get into fights with me about the way i spoke to my cats. i would say to them "what's up stupid" and she would be like "why would you say that, that is so mean"— ✿ not olivia ✿ (@duckbldg) July 29, 2023
Dogs are great and a little uncanny because they’re close enough to human to have discernible desires and plans, but dumb enough that they make lots of stupid decisions trying to achieve them. Like buddy why are you trying to bury a tennis ball in my couch. pic.twitter.com/DSBWohXzko— Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) August 3, 2023
Just heard my husband in the kitchen telling our cat “You’re not hungry, you’re bored. Drink some water.”— Rachel (@RachelNoise) July 31, 2023
I have realised that my elderly cat wants, instead of meals, is an endless rotation of tiny snacks, each different from the last. I have realised that what she wants is a small-plates restaurant pic.twitter.com/w03v1Xgx4I— Ana Kinsella (@anakinsella) July 31, 2023
turned on a bird video on youtube for my cats to watch but then they left the room so now roommate and i are just watching it transfixed— charlie (@chunkbardey) July 31, 2023
john: I'm probably anthropomorphizing my dogs too much haha— lb hunktears (@hunktears) August 1, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/cCC7YT35ZV
trader joe's frozen meals are wet cat food for humans— carl marks (@whoreby_parker) August 2, 2023
I was unaware, until this evening, that “plastic tub of non-dairy creamer” was the type of thing he’d go counter-surfing for. pic.twitter.com/ZaHgr1RJSH— Christopher Ingraham🦗 (@_cingraham) August 4, 2023
to my cat: how are you so SMALL pic.twitter.com/Pd4EMZj2mk— Sarah Dutcher (@itssarahdutcher) August 3, 2023
Me: Okay, time to change the sheets.— Sarah Hollowell 🦝 (@sarahhollowell) August 2, 2023
Cats, out of freaking nowhere: Omg have you heard of BED? We LOVE bed omg we're so coooooozy don't we look so cozy and sweet and calm and NOT scratching the TV for some reason
she ate a piece of steamed broccoli off the floor….healthy queen pic.twitter.com/3UWlvDG1RS— spooky cat 🎃🍂 (@catbogausch) August 2, 2023
my cat looks like a catholic saint portrait here pic.twitter.com/HD87HBlbDN— limp brittzkit (@Brittymigs) August 2, 2023
"ONWARD MY NOBLE STEED" pic.twitter.com/u2nFZnwxMQ— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) August 2, 2023
hey my boy over there thinks ur cute https://t.co/REz4MlT1km— derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 3, 2023
he’s been working hard turning cat food into more cat pic.twitter.com/UqmDrF7OzN— Dave Krantz (@weskrantz) August 2, 2023
Unhand her at once (she’s the conductor)!pic.twitter.com/ts19a9JXxN— cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) August 1, 2023
The cat is a messy bitch who lives for drama 😭 https://t.co/YfM7OE75Os— sostoic (@naimarmuh) August 3, 2023