China Spy Balloon Turns Out To Be Bowen Yang With Attitude On 'SNL'

He was floating over Montana because he loves the TV series "Yellowstone," the irritable balloon explains in an "MSNBC" interview on the cold open.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Meet the Chinese spy balloon.
Meet the Chinese spy balloon.
Screen Shot/NBC/Saturday Night Live

Just hours after the U.S. military shot down a spy balloon from China off the Carolina coast, “Saturday Night Live” was already featuring a faux MSNBC interview with the still puffy remains floating in the Atlantic — played by Bowen Yang in floaties.

“I entertain you people for four days but then get shot down by Biden!” grumbles Yang. “I can’t believe I’m Joe’s Osama.”

Katy Tur (played by Chloe Fineman) asks what the balloon was doing over Montana

Simple: “I love the show ‘Yellowstone,’” Yang explains.

Tur is surprised the balloon is still floating, especially since “experts were saying you’re the size of three buses:”

“Okay. Ouch,” responds the often-irritable Yang. “I’m a balloon, so, that’s my body. How would you like it if someone measured your width in buses? Sorry, I am not camera ready.”

Tur also interviewed the Pentagon’s official General William Hamilton (Kenan Thompson), who proudly announced: “We popped the balloon.”

The general explained that the balloon somehow dodged the “West Coast anti-balloon defense system — the Seattle Space Needle.”

Check it out below:

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

