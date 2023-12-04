Chris Christie's Kids Hate It When Trump Calls Him A 'Fat Pig'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is a grown-up when it comes to dealiing with insults, but his kids are more sensitive.
Christie told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Monday that his children get particularly mad when former President Donald Trump describes their dad as a “fat pig.”
Christie, whose campaign for the Republican presidential nomination seems more about keeping Trump from being reelected, said his children hate the insult for very personal reasons.
“My children hate it. Especially because we’re been friends with Donald Trump for over 20 years ... we’ve been to his home a number of times ... it just shows you he’s lost it,” Christie said.
Christie has repeatedly gone after Trump since announcing his presidential candidacy in June, including accusing the former president of encouraging antisemitism, calling him a “coward” for not visiting Israel, and criticizing him for making “ridiculous comments” about Meghan Markle.
However, Christie also was the first major politician to support Trump’s presidential bid in 2016 and helped him prepare for his 2020 debates against Democrat Joe Biden.
As a result, many people on X, formerly known as Twitter, didn’t seem too concerned about how Christie’s kids felt about Trump’s insult.
Christie’s plan to keep Trump from winning the GOP nomination isn’t going so well. Polling indicates Trump leads the field with 61.1% of the vote while Christie is only supported by 2.5% of Republicans, according to RealClearPolitics.