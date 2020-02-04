Chris Hayes Highlights The Irony Of DNC's Desire For 'Radical Transparency'

Chris Hayes on Monday suggested what he believes is the “grand irony” of the Iowa Democratic Party’s desire for more transparency and subsequent failure to release the results of the Iowa caucuses hours after they had ended.
The Iowa Democratic Party said it was performing “quality control” on the results, which it said it expected to release Tuesday.
The host of MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes” noted during a panel discussion how the Democratic National Committee’s desire this year for “massive and radical transparency” required it “to report two new numbers, which are intermediary steps” in working out how many state delegates each candidate receives.
But it likely just ended up highlighting errors that had probably been in the system all along, he theorized.
Explained Hayes:
So you get a much more complicated process to report. I also think it’s possible that like a lot of these sheets math didn’t work and tonight was the first time it was being flagged because all the numbers are being reported. It seems to be possible that the transparency itself probably surfaced errors that were there in the past that are now popping up tonight.
Check out the clip here: