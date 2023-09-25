Chrissy Teigen Says She Has 1 'Big Regret' From Her Wedding To John Legend

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Chrissy Teigen has revealed her one “big regret” from her wedding to John Legend.

The model and the musician tied the knot at Italy’s Lake Como back in 2013. At the time, the “Cravings” cookbook author said she didn’t write her own vows, and it’s bothered her ever since.

Teigen got a chance to undo her regret at the couple’s recent vow renewal in Lake Como on their 10th wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

“We were like, well, we’re gonna rewrite them and say them because I have a big hang-up that I didn’t write my own vows, because I was so nervous and just insecure and stuff so I didn’t,” Teigen said in an interview with E!, published on Monday.

“That’s been, like, a big regret of mine,” she added. “So if anything, it was a chance to redo it and be with people we love, and it worked.”

The couple also got to celebrate with their kids, who made the trip to Italy.

Teigen and Legend now have four children: Luna, 7; Miles, 5; Esti, 8 months; and Wren, 3 months.

Legend and Teigen attend City Harvest presents the 2022 Gala: Red Supper Club, at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022, in New York City. Jared Siskin via Getty Images

Teigen isn’t the only celebrity to publicly share a regret from their big day.

Emily Blunt, who tied the knot with John Krasinski back in 2010, expressed remorse about the couple’s nuptials, which also took place in Lake Como.

Advertisement

“I got a bad spray tan, and I would probably change that,” the actor said during an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in 2020. “Cause I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin colors.”

Blunt confessed that it was a “do it yourself” spray tan.

“Why was I on a budget on my wedding day?” she told the audience to laughter.

“It was a bit patchy,” the actor said. She added that the fake tan not only smelled, but it was “seeping orange” through her white wedding dress on the hot day.