Chuck Schumer Trolls Larry Kudlow, Cracks Open A 'Plant-Based Beer' During The Oscars

“Speaking of stupid, America has to, get this, America has to stop eating meat, stop eating poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy and animal-based fats,” Kudlow said. “OK, got that? No burgers on July Fourth. No steaks on the barbecue. ... So get ready. You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag.”

Guidance to reduce meat intake for sustainability purposes is often turned into a culture war issue by conservatives, who have cast it as a liberal effort to take away ― or “cancel” ― eating meat.

Beers are, of course, plant-based to begin with. They’re typically made from grains, hops and yeast. Kudlow’s blunder prompted mockery online as commenters inquired where they might find this curious, meat-based alternative that he’s apparently had his hands on all this time.