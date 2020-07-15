Colin Jost Reveals ScarJost Origin Story, Future Baby Plans

Colin Jost, he of a “very punchable face,” and Scarlett Johansson, she who typically does the punching, are one of the more unlikely celebrity couples around.

So, in case you’ve ever wondered how the “Saturday Night Live” comedian and the Marvel star became endgame, Jost is revealing their origin story in his recently released memoir.

The now-engaged couple, dubbed ScarJost, started dating over three years ago, but first met on the set of the late-night sketch comedy series back in 2006, per E! News. Jost was a newbie writer during Johansson’s first of many hosting gigs and the two collaborated on a parody sketch of MTV’s “My Super Sweet Sixteen.”

“She has just turned 20 and I was 23, but in terms of status and maturing she was here [holds hand above head] and I was here [holds hand one inch off ground],” he recalled in the memoir. “She claims that she remembers thinking I was ‘cute,’ but I know what I looked like and that’s not the word I would have used. (‘Shaggy’ would have been generous. ‘Slovenly,’ more accurate).”

David Crotty via Getty Images Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

“I remember her being beautiful, smart, sweet, and intimidatingly sophisticated,” Jost said of his first impression of his future fiancée. “And she had a grace and a smile that I’ve still never seen in any other human.”

Johansson previously revealed that she had a similarly positive, albeit not as glowing, impression of Jost, remarking that he “seemed very confident at the time.”

The two wouldn’t spark a romance until Johansson returned to “SNL” in 2017 to host for a fifth time, on the heels of the “Avengers: Endgame” star finalizing her divorce with ex-husband Romain Duriac, with whom she shares her 5-year-old daughter Rose. And the rest is history.

“I’ve met someone I love and who I feel more comfortable with than I ever have before,” Jost wrote of Johansson, later thanking her for “protecting me from my worst instincts” in the acknowledgement section.

Elsewhere in the memoir, the “Weekend Update” host seems to be warming to the idea of having children of his own, but not until he bids “SNL” adieu for good.

“It’s certainly not a good place to work while you’re raising a family or nurturing a healthy relationship. In terms of ‘family- friendly jobs,’ ‘SNL’ ranks somewhere between long-haul truck driver and Somali pirate,” Jost wrote.

But Jost said he is “preparing mentally” to leave the show sometime soon, which will give him more time to start a family.

“I’ve even woken up on a Sunday after a show and thought, ’I would love to be raising a baby right now!” he continued. “Which is a far cry from when I used to wake up on a Sunday and think, ‘Can I make it to the bathroom, or should I just puke on this plant?’”

