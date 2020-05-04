Coronavirus Live Updates: 15 European Countries Relax COVID-19 Lockdowns

HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and the measures being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.

Read the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic below. (To see the latest updates, you may need to refresh the page. All times are Eastern. For earlier updates on the pandemic, go here.)

Huge UK Hospital Built To Treat COVID-19 Patients Will Close — 5/04/20, 8:45 a.m. ET

A temporary hospital built in London will be mothballed as demand for intensive care beds in the U.K. falls.

The 4,000-bed Nightingale Hospital, opened by Prince Charles in London, was the largest critical care unit in the world. It will remain on “standby” in the event of a second wave of coronavirus cases.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the news Monday.

“It is not likely that, in the coming days, we will need to be admitting patients to NHS Nightingale London while coronavirus in the capital remains under control,” the spokesperson said. “That is obviously a very positive thing. We are grateful to everyone in London for following the government’s advice.”

Meanwhile, doctors have been told that emergency cover across some parts of the U.K. is being stood down during the upcoming bank holiday weekend in a further tentative sign that the worst of the crisis may be over.

Read more here.

— Nadine White

J. Crew Becomes First Big Retailer To Fail During Coronavirus Pandemic — 5/4/20, 7:15 a.m. ET

New York-based chain J. Crew filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the retailer’s financial difficulties amid consumers’ shift to online shopping.

The retailer, known for its preppy fashions, will hand over control to its creditors in exchange for eliminating its debt. It will also permanently close some stores. The brand Madewell will continue as part of the group.

— Liza Hearon

Questions Over UK Lockdown As Europe Enters Next Phase — 5/04/20, 6:10 a.m. ET