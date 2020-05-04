Coronavirus Live Updates: 15 European Countries Relax COVID-19 Lockdowns

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11.
More than 3.5 million cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide, and more than 247,000 people have died from it, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Efforts to curb the outbreak have led to the global disruption of daily life and the economy, as schools and workplaces shutter in hopes of slowing transmission.
HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and the measures being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.
Read the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic below.
Huge UK Hospital Built To Treat COVID-19 Patients Will Close — 5/04/20, 8:45 a.m. ET
A temporary hospital built in London will be mothballed as demand for intensive care beds in the U.K. falls.
The 4,000-bed Nightingale Hospital, opened by Prince Charles in London, was the largest critical care unit in the world. It will remain on “standby” in the event of a second wave of coronavirus cases.
A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the news Monday.
“It is not likely that, in the coming days, we will need to be admitting patients to NHS Nightingale London while coronavirus in the capital remains under control,” the spokesperson said. “That is obviously a very positive thing. We are grateful to everyone in London for following the government’s advice.”
Meanwhile, doctors have been told that emergency cover across some parts of the U.K. is being stood down during the upcoming bank holiday weekend in a further tentative sign that the worst of the crisis may be over.
— Nadine White
J. Crew Becomes First Big Retailer To Fail During Coronavirus Pandemic — 5/4/20, 7:15 a.m. ET
New York-based chain J. Crew filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the retailer’s financial difficulties amid consumers’ shift to online shopping.
The retailer, known for its preppy fashions, will hand over control to its creditors in exchange for eliminating its debt. It will also permanently close some stores. The brand Madewell will continue as part of the group.
— Liza Hearon
Questions Over UK Lockdown As Europe Enters Next Phase — 5/04/20, 6:10 a.m. ET
Europeans are finally beginning to get “a little air” as 15 countries on the continent relax their lockdowns today, HuffPost France reported. Italy, Spain, Portugal and Slovenia are among the countries that will see their lockdowns lightened.
In Spain, which has experienced one of the toughest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe, preparatory “phase 0” for the first two weeks of May will see hairdressers and other businesses that offer service by appointment reopen, restaurants able to offer take-away services and professional sports leagues can go back to training.
France will begin to ease its lockdown on May 11, while U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement this week signaling what steps Britain will take to get the world’s fifth-largest economy back to work.
The U.K. government is obliged to review the lockdown by May 7 and Johnson has said he would like to set out a roadmap and a menu of options for easing restrictions.
— James Martin
Chinese leaders “intentionally” concealed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak from the world in early January, and increased imports and decreased exports of medical supplies to build up a stash, a Department of Homeland Security report obtained by the Associated Press alleges.
The criticism comes as Trump officials accuse China of being responsible for the spread of the disease. Trump opponents say the administration is lashing out at China to deflect criticism at home. There’s currently no public evidence of China’s missteps in disseminating information being an intentional plot to hoard medical supplies.
— Liza Hearon
