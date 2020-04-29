Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Deaths In U.S. Exceed Toll From Vietnam War

HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and the measures being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.

Read the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic below. (To see the latest updates, you may need to refresh the page. All times are Eastern. For earlier updates on the pandemic, go here.)

Newsom: California May Start The Next School Year Earlier — 4/29/20, 8:00 a.m. ET

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’s considering having his state’s public schools start the next school year earlier with a number of heavy modifications.

Newsom, speaking on NBC’s Today Show on Wednesday, said the changes could entail school times being staggered and lunch being eaten at desks instead of in a cafeteria. The changes, he admitted would be “very difficult.”

“If we’re ever going to get the economy moving again we’ve got to allow parents the ability to go back to work that can’t afford childcare and we’ve got to do it in a way that keeps our kids safe and our teachers safe and ultimately our community safe,” he said.