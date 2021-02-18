A journalist in England was mistakenly offered the COVID-19 vaccine early after an administrative error saw his height listed in his medical records as just 6.2 centimeters.

Liam Thorp, the six-foot-two-tall political editor of the Liverpool Echo, was incorrectly deemed to have a body mass index of 28,000 and therefore listed as vulnerable.

Thorp, 32 and with no underlying health conditions, recalled the amusing mix-up in a viral Twitter thread and column published Wednesday. He also revealed how he’d now turned down the shot.

So I’m not getting a vaccine next week - was feeling weird about why I’d been selected ahead of others so rang GP to check. Turns out they had my height as 6.2cm rather than 6 ft 2, giving me a BMI of 28,000 😂 — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

I mean I’ve put on a few pounds in lockdown but not that many — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

Don’t mind me guys, I’m just here living my 6.2 cm, 17.5 stone best life — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

When I told my mum I had been classed in the clinically obese category, she said 'well perhaps this is the wake-up call you need' — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

Coming soon: Tom Thumb's summer body workout plan — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

Always a bit nervous when you get a 'no caller ID' ringing you



It's ok though, this was just a man ringing to tell me that I'm a morbidly obese pancake — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

Thorp said he was “really surprised” to be offered the coronavirus jab, given how it is currently being rolled out to the over-65s in the United Kingdom.

He booked an appointment, being “under the impression that when offered a vaccine you should always accept,” but then felt a rising unease about his apparent jumping of the line.

Thorp asked his surgery if there’d been a mistake, he said, before taking “one of the more bizarre phone calls of my life.”

According to health staff, his height had been inputted onto its system as 6.2 centimeters instead of six-foot-two, around 188 centimeters.

“The man’s nervous tone cracked into a laugh when I joked about putting on weight and losing a significant amount of height during the lockdown,” Thorp recalled. “If I had been less stunned, I would have asked why no one was more concerned that a man of these remarkable dimensions was slithering around south Liverpool.”