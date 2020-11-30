HuffPost Finds

Cyber Monday Sex Toys Deals 2020 That Are Social Distancing-Approved

Take things into your own hands with these Cyber Monday deals on vibrators and other sex accessories.

Cyber Week is here, and anyone who shops on the internet knows that when there’s a reason for a sale, sex toy retailers will make the most of it. This Cyber Monday, like Cyber Mondays’ past, you’ll find deep discounts on adult best sellers, such as vibrators, rings, plugs and more.

Has your sex life been personally victimized by the pandemic? You wouldn’t be alone, if so. Social distancing, while important for stopping the spread of the coronavirus, has been a major turnoff in a lot of our sex lives.

It might be time to take things into your own hands, literally.

Finding an adult toy that you’re comfortable using, satisfies your needs and fits within your budget can be a journey. (If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got an ultimate guide to the best sex toys, according to enthusiastic reviewers).

One best seller you might consider is the Womanizer. It’s a top-rated vibrator with rave reviews (it has 2,000 reviews on Amazon from er, very satisfied customers) and it’s currently on sale for $163.

Whether you’re single and miss meeting dating and new people at bars or have a partner but things are getting a little boring in the bedroom (distance makes the heart grow fonder, after all), this might be one Cyber Monday purchase you won’t regret.

In case you don’t know, you can find all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage in one convenient place. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from cookware to TV deals.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals on sex toys and sex accessories.

Take a look:

1
Dame Products
Dame Products
Dame Products is offering 20% off site wide on Black Friday, including best-sellers like the Eva II and Arc.
2
Ella Paradis
Ella Paradis
Ella Paradis is offering up to 60% off site wide on Black Friday, including best-sellers like the Womanizer and Better Love.
3
Lelo
Lelo
Lelo is offering up to 80% off site wide on Black Friday, including best-sellers like the Hugo and Sona.
4
Satisfyer
Satisfyer
Satisfyer is offering discounts on select vibrators and stimulators this Black Friday, including the best-selling Pro 2.
5
Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off site wide on Black Friday, including best-sellers like this Massage Wand Vibrator and Rabbit Vibrator.
